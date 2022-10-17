Read full article on original website
Related
7 of the Best Rock Bands of the ’70s
The ’70s were undoubtedly the mecca for rock n’ roll. By then, the genre had found its footing and expanded beyond what its originators thought was possible. It transcended beyond a genre and had become the lifeblood of culture in more ways than one. From Led Zeppelin to...
8 of the Top Rock Bands of the ’80s
Defining what is distinctly ’80s rock can be a bit tricky. With bleed over from the ’70s and a booming music scene that encouraged innovation and excess, the genre took off in many directions with a number of different rock flavors battling it out in the charts. Nevertheless,...
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Record Review: R.E.M.'s "Eponymous"
The cover of R.E.M.'s "Eponymous" Album. The band asked retailers to "file this under grain."R.E.M. On this day in 1988, R.E.M. released Eponymous, a greatest hits collection. on the 34th anniversary date of it's release, I take a quick look back at the record and what it represents in the band's career.
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Flatland Cavalry Releases Live In Studio Video For “Mountain Song”
You gotta love some Flatland Cavalry. When they say their music is “easy on the ears, heavy on the heart,” they sure ain’t wrong, because every song they release finds a way to reach every last drop of emotion you’ve got. Not to mention, they’re one...
The 6 Top Bluegrass Bands of the ’60s
Across genres, music saw a shift in the 1960s. Even a purist-led genre like bluegrass did not go untouched by the decade of freedom, love, and flower power. At a time when purveyors of tradition held tight to their musical customs, they were met with equally passionate progressive players looking to shake things up.
Steely Dan’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!
With November marking 50 years since their debut album, we pick the best of the band’s idiosyncratic output, with tales of capitalism, drug dealers and mid-life crises
Kerrang
Album review: Boston Manor – Datura
In March 2020 – just as coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic, but let’s skip all that stuff – Kerrang! put Boston Manor on the cover of the magazine for the very first time, proclaiming them ‘The Voice Of A New Generation’ and pondering that their third album GLUE could well be ‘one of the most important records of the year’. It was whole-heartedly deserved, given how the Blackpool quintet had not only pushed their sound further than ever before (well, up until that point), but also tackled important topics such as toxic masculinity and the grim state of British politics.
Top 10 Warren Zevon Songs That Deserve a Revisit
Though it took him a bit to get up to speed, by the time Warren Zevon released his self-titled album in 1976, his sharp wit and scathing lyrics made him an inimitable songwriter. He kept that reputation for the better part of his three decades in the music industry before dying of cancer in 2003.
‘Tis The SZNZ for Weezer
For Rivers Cuomo, frontman and principal songwriter for the acclaimed rock band Weezer, it all started with Dropbox. Lately, the artist had been writing songs freely and abundantly, not for any particular album, or for any release or promotion. Cuomo was just doing it because that’s who he is. He made whatever he wanted on any given day. Some were “easy-breezy” Weezer tracks, others had more of a dance feel, and still others were more rock or alternative rock. Either way, as the tracks began to amass, Cuomo had to eventually decide what to do with them. He hadn’t restricted himself to the output. But now, with myriad songs in tow, the question remained, “What to do?” As he made them, he was putting them into different Dropbox folders, he says. And as it turned out, they landed in four subdivisions. The result now is Weezer’s unique cadre of releases for 2022, four season-themed EPs, which the band started to release in the spring (in March) and has continued through summer, into fall, and will follow in later winter.
musictimes.com
Def Leppard To Release 'Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard' Anthology: Unreleased Memorabilia, Interviews Spanning 40 Years
Def Leppard will give fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of their legendary career with their upcoming anthology book entitled "Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard." The anthology book is expected to drop in Spring 2023 via Genesis Publications, reports say, and it will follow the rock band's humble...
Comments / 0