Florida lawmakers call for federal help for state’s fisheries in wake of Hurricane Ian
Congressman Daniel Webster, along with U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott as well as bipartisan members of the Florida Congressional delegation sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in support of the State of Florida’s request to declare a federal fishery resource disaster. This would provide assistance to fishing and seafood businesses that have been disrupted and/or destroyed by the storm.
Pay your respects at spooky cemetery in Village of St. Johns
You can pay your respects at a spooky cemetery in the Village of St. Johns. Vickie and Tom Carter have set up a scary Halloween display at their home at 1630 Galloway Drive. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
