You can pay your respects at a spooky cemetery in the Village of St. Johns. Vickie and Tom Carter have set up a scary Halloween display at their home at 1630 Galloway Drive. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]

SAINT JOHNS, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO