Yardbarker
Padres manager Bob Melvin: Fernando Tatis Jr. very supportive of team during postseason run
The San Diego Padres are enjoying their best postseason run since 1998, and they’re doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’ve been wondering what the shortstop’s feelings are while watching his team succeed without him, you’re not alone. But we now have some information...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s
The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
CBS Sports
Five reasons why the Mariners won't be waiting very long for their next postseason trip
Saturday, the city of Seattle played host to its first Major League Baseball playoff game since 2001. I don't even want to imagine the feelings involved in the excitement building before attending the game and then watching the M's fail to score for 18 innings in a 1-0 marathon loss to end their season against the Astros.
Column: Padres, fans have made LFGSD a thing in bonkers San Diego
Salty slogan has gained traction in city excited about first National League Championship Series since 1998. Jorge Alfaro, team's walkoff king, got it started.
The Mariners lost to Houston. That doesn’t mean players deserve social media attacks
The social media comments about the ninth inning on Tuesday’s game against Houston really shook me. | Op-ed by Christine Navarro
How much money Wil Myers spent buying drinks for Padres fans at bar revealed
When the San Diego Padres clinched their first trip to the NLCS since 1998, Wil Myers decided to celebrate in an awesome way. The Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of their NLDS on Saturday night to win the series. Myers is the longest-tenured member of the Padres. He and his wife decided to celebrate by going out to bars in San Diego.
Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.
San Diego businesses cash in on the Padres
The Padres run of success in the post season has meant a major return on investment for businesses in and around the downtown sphere of influence.
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Thorns playoff preview, Timbers enter an uncertain offseason
It’s playoff week for the Portland Thorns. A tough, surging team comes to town as Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma and Taylor Kornieck lead the San Diego Wave into a semifinal matchup with Portland on Sunday. The backdrop of the fallout from the U.S. soccer investigation looms large over Soccer City.
What time, TV channel is San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 2? NLCS schedule, free live stream, odds (10/19/2022)
After winning the first meeting on the road, the Philadelphia Phillies hope to stun the San Diego Padres once again in Game 2 of the NLCS. This 2022 MLB playoffs series continues on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FS1. • You...
KUOW
What to expect when fall finally arrives in the NW: Today So Far
Fall rain is arriving later this week. That's good news for wildfire fighters and air quality, but it's concerning for health officials bracing themselves for a Covid and flu surge. There is also concern among food banks anticipating greater demand once pandemic orders phase out. This post originally appeared in...
Shohei Ohtani as closer? Angels' two-way star thinking about it for World Baseball Classic
Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani could add a new role to his impressive playing style as closer for Japan at next year's World Baseball Classic.
Ex-Charger Uchenna Nwosu earns much freer, do-what-you-like Seahawks role. It’s working
Pete Carroll saw the outside linebacker’s physicality and said, let’s turn him loose to freelance. He’s making plays up front.
Portland Trail Blazers name BJ Domingo director of player personnel
The Portland Trail Blazers have hired BJ Domingo as director of player personnel, the team announced Wednesday. Domingo joins the Trail Blazers after having served as the assistant director of the USA Men’s National Team since 2021. Previously, he worked for several years with the Milwaukee Bucks, most recently as a scout starting in 2017. Prior, the Bay Area native was a basketball operations associate from 2015-17 and a player relations intern from 2014-2015.
Ohtani had ‘good’ season; less glowing about Angels results
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani arrived home on Tuesday and was critical of his Los Angeles Angels team missing the Major League Baseball playoffs again. In an interview at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, he said it was “a good season for me personally.” Not so good for...
Roosevelt’s Terrence Hill announces move to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona
One of Portland’s most dynamic basketball players is heading south to continue his high school career. Earlier this month, Roosevelt junior Terrence Hill Jr. announced that he was transferring to AZ Compass Prep. The Chandler, Arizona-based school has a national reputation for its basketball program.
What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?
The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
cohaitungchi.com
The 13 Best Fall Hikes in Washington for Stunning Color
We all love summer around here, but I’m always excited when that first cool September day hits and reminds me that fall is on the way. In addition to all the pumpkin-related things that start popping up, it’s also time for better hiking weather. That’s why I made a list of the best fall hikes in Washington to share with you so you can experience one of the best seasons to hike.
