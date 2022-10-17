ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s

The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.
PORTLAND, OR
What to expect when fall finally arrives in the NW: Today So Far

Fall rain is arriving later this week. That's good news for wildfire fighters and air quality, but it's concerning for health officials bracing themselves for a Covid and flu surge. There is also concern among food banks anticipating greater demand once pandemic orders phase out. This post originally appeared in...
SEATTLE, WA
Portland Trail Blazers name BJ Domingo director of player personnel

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired BJ Domingo as director of player personnel, the team announced Wednesday. Domingo joins the Trail Blazers after having served as the assistant director of the USA Men’s National Team since 2021. Previously, he worked for several years with the Milwaukee Bucks, most recently as a scout starting in 2017. Prior, the Bay Area native was a basketball operations associate from 2015-17 and a player relations intern from 2014-2015.
PORTLAND, OR
What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?

The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
BERKELEY, CA
The 13 Best Fall Hikes in Washington for Stunning Color

We all love summer around here, but I’m always excited when that first cool September day hits and reminds me that fall is on the way. In addition to all the pumpkin-related things that start popping up, it’s also time for better hiking weather. That’s why I made a list of the best fall hikes in Washington to share with you so you can experience one of the best seasons to hike.
WASHINGTON STATE
