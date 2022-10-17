Read full article on original website
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
lebtown.com
Lebanon learns it hasn’t withheld cops’ Medicare tax since 1985
A 1985 change in federal law that required Lebanon city to withhold Medicare tax from police paychecks appears to have gone unnoticed until a recent IRS audit uncovered the oversight. In an Aug. 24 email sent to all city police officers, director of administration Melissa Quinones said that, “several weeks...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem pursuing plans for permanent shelter, affordable housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years. Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards. "My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. Cities like Bethlehem want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Doylestown's HV Bancorp acquired by Citizens Financial for $67M
HV Bancorp, the holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank, will be acquired by Citizens Financial Services Inc. for about $67.4 million in cash and stock. Shareholders in Doylestown-based HV Bancorp will have the choice of $30.50 per share in cash or 0.4 share of Citizens Financial common stock for each share they own.
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed cold storage facility moves step forward in Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Before a packed audience on Tuesday, Phillipsburg Town Council took a preliminary step in adopting an ordinance to pave the way for rail access and more for the cold storage project planned at 170 Howard St. The ordinance calls for the town to amend the revised...
Millions of Dollars Allocated to Support Return of Jennersville Hospital
Former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove.Image via The Daily Local News. ChristianaCare received $2.5 million in federal funding last week to help restore health care services in southern Chester County, writes Fran Maye for the The Daily Local News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: ASD Superintendent John Stanford could be leaving job
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's superintendent may be leaving after less than a year on the job. LehighValleyNews.com is reporting that the school board is negotiating a separation package for John Stanford. Details of that package were not disclosed. Stanford took on the job last November after Thomas...
sanatogapost.com
YWCA Buys Two Pottstown Properties in Expansion
POTTSTOWN PA – The YWCA Tri-County Area expects to close later this month on the purchase of the second of two buildings in the borough – it has already taken ownership of the first – which will be used to expand its programming, the non-profit agency said Monday (Oct. 17, 2022).
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem health director not in support of backyard chickens
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties." "These parameters have been very successful in other...
Chester County to host voting information town hall by phone
Chester County’s Department of Voter Services will host a telephone town hall this week to provide voting information for November’s general election.
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
lebtown.com
West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
lebtown.com
Candidates’ Night canceled due to objections by GOP to NAACP moderator
A Candidates’ Night Forum that had been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at the Lebanon Municipal Building Auditorium has been canceled after county Republican party candidates declined to participate because an NAACP representative would have acted as a co-moderator. The forum’s sponsor, local radio station WLBR / Big Wilbur,...
wdac.com
2023 Superintendent Of The Year From Lancaster County
EPHRATA – Dr. Brian Troop of Lancaster County’s Ephrata Area School District was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the PA Association of School Administrators. He was selected by a panel of school administrators who evaluated his leadership, experience, and accomplishments of meeting student needs, communication, professionalism, and community involvement. Troop became Ephrata’s Superintendent in July 2013 and served as Assistant Superintendent from January 2011 through June 2013.
Fight for Black voters in US Senate race intensifies in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm elections are just 22 days away and the fight for Black and Brown voters intensifies in a close Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race. Black voters throughout the commonwealth are at the center of an increasingly competitive race."In every federal election, there's a lot of attention on Philadelphia," Committee of Seventy President Al Schmidt said. "We're the biggest county in the biggest swing state in America and who our voters vote for will likely decide which party controls the United States Senate."The eyes of the nation will once again be focusing on Pennsylvania, as the balance of...
New Selfie Wall Unveiled in West Chester at Safe Harbor of Chester County
A new selfie wall was unveiled Friday in West Chester, and each selfie goes toward a great cause. Benchmark Federal Credit Union, the only federal credit union to exclusively serve Chester County, is donating 25 cents to Safe Harbor of Chester County for each selfie wall photo posted to social media that tags @BenchmarkFCU and includes the hashtag #ForLifesBenchmarks.
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD's Unity Day promotes inclusion, acceptance
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Wednesday, schools across Allentown held events to celebrate Unity Day. It's a tradition that began in 2011 to combat bullying and celebrate inclusion. Instead of pencils, students were holding tennis rackets at Roosevelt Elementary School. "We're learning how to play games, how to be kind, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT to fix dangerous intersection in Bethlehem Township, maybe in 2027
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions....
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh HVAC business to move to Pen Argyl after buying former Tru-Colors property
Lehigh HVAC co-owner Mohammad Yaseen is moving his business north from Easton after purchasing a 6,000-square-foot property in Pen Argyl. Yaseen, a Forks Township resident, and brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd bought the former Tru-Colors Restoration property at 80 Savercool Ave. earlier this month, according to a statement from Lehigh Financial Group.
