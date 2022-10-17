Read full article on original website
Markets Aren't Perfect, but Government Is Worse
I was recently reminded of a profound truth about the free market and the prices that sit at its center. Unfortunately, this truth is often overlooked by both critics of the market economy and by economists like myself. This simple truth is that the price system works thanks to and only because of a set of institutions that promote cooperation among us.
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Brickbat: Living Large
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in an apartment in a city-owned building without paying rent, and city officials said that appears to violate no policies. The apartment in the historic Upper Portalba building has a rent of $2,991 a month. But no rent on the apartment was paid from September 2021 through July 2022.
When Karl Marx Made the Case for Capitalism
In November 1864, Karl Marx wrote a letter congratulating President Abraham Lincoln on his reelection to the White House. "From the commencement of the titanic American strife the workingmen of England felt instinctively that the star-spangled banner carried the destiny of their class," Marx declared. He was therefore thrilled by the news that Lincoln would continue "to lead his country through the matchless struggle for the rescue of an enchained race and the reconstruction of a social world."
"Knight Institute Publishes First Essays from 'Lies, Free Speech, and the Law' Symposium"
Katy Glenn Bass summarizes and links to the four essays, from Helen Norton, Deborah Pearlstein, Mark Tushnet, and me:. The … essays … focus on doctrinal and definitional questions about the regulation of lies in public discourse: What is the First Amendment status of false speech? What rules do or should apply to different kinds of false speech, like intentional lies, mistaken statements, or opinions based on falsehoods? What justifications exist for those rules? These are critically important questions to answer because the First Amendment provides the primary constraint on the government's power to punish speakers who deceive…. Later this fall we'll publish the next set of papers from this symposium by RonNell Andersen Jones and Sonja West, Sam Lebovic, and John Witt.
U.S. Headlines Expressing Anger, Fear, Disgust, and Sadness Increased Hugely Since 2000
About 42 percent of Americans now actively avoid news coverage, according to the Reuters Institute's 2022 Digital News Report. That's up from 38 percent in 2017. Nearly half of Americans who've turned away from the news say that they are doing so because it has a negative effect on their mood. As it happens, a new study in the journal PLoS One tracking the headlines in 47 publications popular in the United States reports that they have trended decidedly negative over the past two decades. Coincidence?
Chip Wars
David Kris opens this episode of the Cyberlaw Podcast by laying out some of the massive disruption that the Biden Administration has kicked off in China's semiconductor industry – and among its Western suppliers. The reverberations of the administration's new measures will be felt for years, and the Chinese government's response, not to mention the ultimate consequences, remains uncertain.
On the Originalist Case that Racial Preferences by Government are Constitutional
I am reprinting a post from 2012, again pertinent given that the Supreme Court is about to hear arguments in the Harvard and UNC affirmative action cases. (Harvard is a private university, but under precedent it's held to the same anti-discrimination standards as public universities via Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act).
Somebody in the Shipping Industry Wants Opponents of the Jones Act Charged with Treason
Is it treason to encourage lawmakers to strike down a century-old protectionist shipping law that shields a small number of U.S. businesses and workers from competition at the expense of American consumers? Of course not, but apparently, at least one member of a maritime shipping advisory panel thinks it is.
Midterm Polling, PayPal, and Patellas
In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie unpack results from a recent Harvard-Harris poll that highlight the mismatch between voter concerns and party interests ahead of the midterm elections. 4:20: Harvard-Harris poll results ahead of midterm elections. 20:14: PayPal's fines for...
Netflix Teams Up With the Obamas To Produce Big Government Propaganda
Netflix is paying President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama millions of dollars to produce shows for them. The latest Obama documentary series is The G Word. "G" for government. As Netflix documentaries go, this one is remarkably stupid. It's big government propaganda. Obama begins by claiming that he does his...
