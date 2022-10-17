Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge forgets about its resort founders because it leaders are too focused on money

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Buying wine at City Market sounds nice, but I’ll choose locals over convenience this election
Boy buying wine at City Market sure sounds interesting. Instead of driving to my favorite liquor store, with the knowledgeable clerks, I could just walk down four blocks to City Market in Dillon and pick up a shelf bottle of wine. Sure sounds pretty convenient. Sounds pretty nice. But wait,...
Summit Daily News
Come to the Table hosts event of bowling with Summit County candidates
Come to the Table, a local, grassroots social group, is hosting a bowling event Thursday, Oct. 27, as an opportunity to meet political candidates. Called Bowl Me Over, the event is for registered Summit County voters between the ages of 21 and 35 that work in the retail or service industries. Along with bowling, there will be food and drink as well as the chance to win $500.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne eyes increasing water fees for consumers as operations have become ‘not sustainable’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the fee schedule for water rates. As costs to operate have risen, the town of Silverthorne is looking at reevaluating its water fees. Silverthorne finance director Laura Kennedy said the town recommends increasing sewer rates by 5% and stormwater management...
Summit Daily News
Summit County officials make decision on short-term rental caps
In May, the Summit Board of County Commissioners approved a nine-month moratorium that halted short-term rental licenses in neighborhood zones, which is set to expire in February 2023. Shortly after, the county announced that it would use that time to establish a short-term rental regulation system. They wanted to find...
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Summit Daily News
Two-year anniversary of East Troublesome represents legal deadlines for victims
GRAND COUNTY — East Troublesome Fire victims will face deadlines for their ability to receive certain benefits and sue their insurer this week on Friday, Oct. 21, the second anniversary of the fire. The Grand Foundation, which has worked with victims since the fire, sent out emails to alert them to the deadlines earlier this year.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Government approves contract with former police chief to fill the open interim county manager position
Summit County government has welcomed a new member to lead its team. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Summit Board of County Commissioners approved the contract of a new interim county manager, Phil Gonshak. Earlier this year, former county manager Scott Vargo announced he would be stepping down from the position he...
Summit Daily News
County commissioner candidates discuss child care, housing at Summit Daily News election forum
Summit County commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence (D), the incumbent, and Allen Bacher (R), the challenger, are vying for the open District 1 county commissioner seat ahead of this year’s general election, Nov. 8. Both candidates shared their platforms with community members and answered questions about local issues at Summit Daily...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Which side are you on this election?￼
This week the Nov. 8 election will begin in earnest, as ballots should arrive in the U.S. mail and Summit County voters will begin to record their votes. As I have written several times before, I respect the courage it takes for candidates to place their name on the ballot and to face the judgment of the voters. It is a great honor to serve and at the same time often a thankless job.
Summit Daily News
From jack-o-lantern to compost: High Country Conservation Center’s free program returns
Summit Roll-Offs and High Country Conservation Center will offer free pumpkin composting from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. Drop-off locations include the Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne recycling centers. Before dropping off pumpkins, community members should remove candles, lights, paint, glitter and any other decorations. Bins for pumpkins will be marked “Pumpkin Composting.” All composted pumpkins will be turned into High Country Compost located at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park.
Summit Daily News
Candidates lay out ideas for elections, access to public records in race to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
As voters prepare to replace term-limited Kathleen Neel as the leader of the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Democratic Party candidate Stacey Nell and unaffiliated candidate Kay Robinson shared information about their campaigns at Summit Daily News’ election forum last week. Stacy Nell has worked since 2017...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Red Gerard, Chris Corning and Taylor Gold named to the 2022-23 US Snowboard team
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, U.S. Ski and Snowboard officially announced the 49-athlete roster that will make up the U.S. Snowboard team for the 2022-23 winter season. Among the 49-athletes named to the team are several athletes who call Summit County home or have ties to Summit County. On the men’s...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder’s farmland is becoming desert. A solution? Look to beavers and prairie dogs.
Boulder’s semi-arid climate puts it ever at risk of becoming desert. Today, some land around town — about a thousand of Boulder’s 16,000 agricultural acres — is succumbing to that risk. Unless we intervene, acres available to local farmers could drastically decrease in the coming years and decades.
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres
Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
Iconic Denver Castle On The Market For $2.5 Million
The multimillion-dollar home comes with seven 'spacious' bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and many nearby perks.
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
Summit Daily News
Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures
A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
Westword
Spot Check: Why Santiago's Isn't on Our Best Green Chile List
Every year, when Westword releases its annual list of the ten best places to find green chile in Denver, readers get hot about any of their favorites that were left off. One spot that gets a lot of love is Santiago's, a homegrown chain that started in 1991 and now has 29 company- and franchise-owned locations in Colorado.
