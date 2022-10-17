Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man injured in Cary house fire on Tuesday dies
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced. Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.
Shooting in Raleigh: City reviewing alert system after some Hedingham neighbors were left in the dark
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh says it's reviewing the response to last week's shooting, including how it handles communication with the public. Some WRAL viewers expressed concern that people weren’t notified about the active shooter situation as it was ongoing. Several residents of the Hedingham neighborhood...
cbs17
This Raleigh road will close for intersection work impacting travel long-term
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a section of a popular road in Raleigh will close late Sunday night for grade separation at the junction, or aligning two or more surfaces. Crews are preparing to install the first of several long-term closures near the...
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
cbs17
SAFEchild will triple capacity with new 20,000-square-foot facility in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity to make a meaningful difference in child abuse intervention and prevention in Wake County is soon to see a major increase. SAFEchild, the only Wake County nonprofit that offers a full range of these services at no cost, broke ground on a new facility Tuesday that will eventually triple the organization’s reach. The organization, whose name stands for “Stop Abuse For Every child,” has been working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County for 30 years.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
NBC4 Columbus
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Gov. Roy Cooper gathered Friday morning to share new details about the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday. Patterson identified the five victims killed, including off-duty Raleigh police officer...
cbs17
Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
cbs17
Funerals, services begin Thursday for Raleigh mass shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Funeral services and celebrations of life are scheduled to begin one week after a teen suspect shot and killed five people in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. James Thompson, 16. On Thursday Oct. 20, an online obituary states a celebration of life is scheduled for 16-year-old...
Raleigh mass shooting suspect 'showing signs of improvement,' mother says
The 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Raleigh is getting better, according to his mother.
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's medical condition improves, brother's funeral planned for Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in last week’s Raleigh mass shooting has improved, the 15-year-old boy’s mother told WRAL News. Austin Thompson was moved Monday night to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed, according to his mother, Elise Thompson. The boy had previously been listed in critical condition.
Triad mom runs for Raleigh mass shooting victim slain mother
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been almost a week since five people were gunned down on a Raleigh greenway, among them avid runner and mother of three Susan Karnatz is now at the center of a viral running challenge. Runners across the world are using #RunForSue in her honor. Among...
Man hospitalized following Cary house fire
CARY, N.C. — A man was hospitalized Tuesday following a Cary house fire. Crews from the Cary Fire Department responded to the home on Grey Fox Court, off Lake Pine Drive, around 7 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from two upstairs windows. Firefighters...
Wake County Health Department briefly evacuated; no threat
RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed was operating on restricted access Wednesday, and staff were asked to leave the nearby Wake County Health Department building for a brief period of time. At 9:30 a.m., there were at least five Raleigh police vehicles at the health department building on Sunnybrook Road. By...
cbs17
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving, North Carolina police say
The woman was driving north on N. Wesleyan Boulevard when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots into her car, a Rocky Mount police news release said.
cbs17
Raleigh mass shooting victims’ families remember their loved ones
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six days after the mass shooting in Raleigh, Tracey Howard is remembering his wife Nicole Connors and his dog, Sammy. “I’m just taking it a minute at a time and you know, I’ve got a lot of emotions going through me,” said Howard.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Husband of Raleigh mass shooting victim says tragedy is 'unforgivable'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tracey Howard used to spend hours on this front porch with the love of his life, Nicole Connors, and their Jack Russell terrier mix, Sammy. "All the time, me and her, you know, in the morning time, sit and drink our coffee when it was warm enough. But Sammy would be sitting right here in the sun, she'd like to sunbathe," Howard said.
