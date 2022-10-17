ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Man injured in Cary house fire on Tuesday dies

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced. Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.
CARY, NC
cbs17

I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

SAFEchild will triple capacity with new 20,000-square-foot facility in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity to make a meaningful difference in child abuse intervention and prevention in Wake County is soon to see a major increase. SAFEchild, the only Wake County nonprofit that offers a full range of these services at no cost, broke ground on a new facility Tuesday that will eventually triple the organization’s reach. The organization, whose name stands for “Stop Abuse For Every child,” has been working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County for 30 years.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
NBC4 Columbus

Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Gov. Roy Cooper gathered Friday morning to share new details about the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday. Patterson identified the five victims killed, including off-duty Raleigh police officer...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Funerals, services begin Thursday for Raleigh mass shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Funeral services and celebrations of life are scheduled to begin one week after a teen suspect shot and killed five people in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. James Thompson, 16. On Thursday Oct. 20, an online obituary states a celebration of life is scheduled for 16-year-old...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man hospitalized following Cary house fire

CARY, N.C. — A man was hospitalized Tuesday following a Cary house fire. Crews from the Cary Fire Department responded to the home on Grey Fox Court, off Lake Pine Drive, around 7 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from two upstairs windows. Firefighters...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Husband of Raleigh mass shooting victim says tragedy is 'unforgivable'

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tracey Howard used to spend hours on this front porch with the love of his life, Nicole Connors, and their Jack Russell terrier mix, Sammy. "All the time, me and her, you know, in the morning time, sit and drink our coffee when it was warm enough. But Sammy would be sitting right here in the sun, she'd like to sunbathe," Howard said.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy