Hillsboro, OR

kptv.com

Man indicted for ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro police officer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking an officer near the west precinct in August has been booked into jail, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. The incident happened on Aug. 19. Police said 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano reportedly attacked 23-year-veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department Lieutenant Neil Potter.
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Two Hoover gang members face life sentences in federal prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A federal jury in Portland found two Hoover gang members guilty Wednesday of serval crimes spanning decades including murder, robbery and drug dealing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Lorenzo Laron Jones, age 49 and Ronald Clayton Rhodes, age 37, were both...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested

Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland police identify 40-year-old man killed in Old Town stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 40-year-old man who was killed in a stabbing in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood last month. On Friday, Sept. 30, just before 11:30 a.m., Anthony Matthew Hartley was stabbed in the area of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue. Hartley died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Gresham Police Seek Tips In Unsolved Homicide

At around 8:45 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, Gresham Police responded to a call about an unresponsive male in Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street. Officers arrived and found the victim, 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias of Portland, dead from a gunshot wound. Several residents...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Hoover Gang leaders found guilty of decades of racketeering

Lorenzo Laron Jones, Ronald Clayton Rhodes guilty of gang-spurred murder, robbery, drug dealingTwo members of one of the Portland-metro area's longest standing gangs were found guilty of racketeering charges — including murder, robbery and drug dealing — and will face potential life in federal prison for acts that spanned decades. Lorenzo Laron Jones, 49, and Ronald Clayton Rhodes, 37, both of Portland, were found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 19, by a federal jury in Portland for racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime. Their actions took place in Portland and...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
BEAVERTON, OR
