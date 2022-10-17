Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski community works together for bonfire burn victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County detectives are still looking to talk with people who attended Friday night’s bonfire that sent more than a dozen Pulaski-area teens to hospitals and burn centers. We first told you over the weekend about the bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove....
WBAY Green Bay
Mother of Green Bay shooting victim: "I need answers"
The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
WBAY Green Bay
Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty
whby.com
Girl fatally shot in Green Bay identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a 5-year-old girl who died after being shot this week. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Amy Street on Monday. She later died at the hospital. Police are still looking...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Former classmates reunite after 75 years
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Kaukauna classmates have rekindled their friendship after 75 years apart. In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Bill Glaff and Mark Kalupa. Glaff and Kalupa were friends and teammates on the Kaukauna High School Boxing team in the 1940s. After high school,...
WBAY Green Bay
Two Rivers teen found safe
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old girl who went missing in September has been found safe, according to Two Rivers Police. Sage Larock, 17, left home on September 28. On Oct. 19, police announced that she had been located and was safe. No other information was released.
seehafernews.com
Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets
The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
WBAY Green Bay
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on WIS 147 in Manitowoc County cleared, all southbound lanes reopen
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 147 at Hillcrest Road in Manitowoc County. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared up by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and all southbound lanes are now open to motorists.
WBAY Green Bay
Detectives say witnesses to bonfire explosion will not be cited for underage drinking
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Detectives are assuring witnesses to a bonfire explosion Shawano County that they will not be cited for underage drinking if they come forward with information about the “tragic event.”. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Friday’s bonfire explosion that happened in Maple Grove. Many...
Pierce Manufacturing fire truck named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2022’
The Pierce Volterra electric fire truck was among 16 finalists in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition, with nearly half representing manufacturing companies in Northeast Wisconsin.
whby.com
Former Grand Chute officer killed while serving in Texas
CARROLLTON, Texas — A former Grand Chute police officer is killed in the line of duty in Texas. Officer Steve Nothem of the Carrollton Police Department was hit and killed while assisting a highway DWI investigation Tuesday night. Nothem served with the Grand Chute Police Department for numerous years...
Fox11online.com
Former Grand Chute police officer dies in the line of duty in Texas
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A former Grand Chute police officer died in the line of duty while serving in Texas. Officer Steve Nothem was hit and killed by a passing driver while assisting a DWI stop along a highway in Carrollton, Texas, just north of Dallas. The passing driver, an...
WLUC
Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
seehafernews.com
Bonfire Burns Teens Near Green Bay
Several people are suffering serious burns after a bonfire explodes in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people were gathered around a bonfire in the town of Maple Grove on Friday night when someone poured an accelerant onto the fire causing it to explode.
wearegreenbay.com
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
