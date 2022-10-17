ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Pulaski community works together for bonfire burn victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County detectives are still looking to talk with people who attended Friday night’s bonfire that sent more than a dozen Pulaski-area teens to hospitals and burn centers. We first told you over the weekend about the bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove....
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mother of Green Bay shooting victim: "I need answers"

The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty

The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
GRAND CHUTE, WI
whby.com

Girl fatally shot in Green Bay identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a 5-year-old girl who died after being shot this week. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Amy Street on Monday. She later died at the hospital. Police are still looking...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Former classmates reunite after 75 years

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Kaukauna classmates have rekindled their friendship after 75 years apart. In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Bill Glaff and Mark Kalupa. Glaff and Kalupa were friends and teammates on the Kaukauna High School Boxing team in the 1940s. After high school,...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two Rivers teen found safe

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old girl who went missing in September has been found safe, according to Two Rivers Police. Sage Larock, 17, left home on September 28. On Oct. 19, police announced that she had been located and was safe. No other information was released.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets

The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Former Grand Chute officer killed while serving in Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas — A former Grand Chute police officer is killed in the line of duty in Texas. Officer Steve Nothem of the Carrollton Police Department was hit and killed while assisting a highway DWI investigation Tuesday night. Nothem served with the Grand Chute Police Department for numerous years...
CARROLLTON, TX
WLUC

Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

Bonfire Burns Teens Near Green Bay

Several people are suffering serious burns after a bonfire explodes in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people were gathered around a bonfire in the town of Maple Grove on Friday night when someone poured an accelerant onto the fire causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy