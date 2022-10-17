ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Clearly Saying the Name 'Adam' Is Tough to Deny

Dogs are always looking for unique ways to get their owner's attention. When they feel they aren't being given enough love, they will be sure to let you know and demand more kisses and pets. One pup is especially skilled at capturing the attention of his family with this surprising skill.
Bulldog's Reaction to Meeting His Puppies for the First Time Is Epic

Adjusting to life as a new parent can be a shock to say the least. Now imagine if you never even saw it coming! That's the startling reality for one new Bulldog dad, and his reaction is priceless. When blue tri-merle English Bulldog @butkusgregory1 first met one of his pups,...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
Pit Bull Who Loves Being Held Like a Baby Is an Absolute Gift

Every dog parent knows our pups are our babies. In many instances, we treat them the same way we would treat a human child, with just as much love and compassion, and our pups love every minute of it. One dog even demands she be held the same way a baby would be held in a true display of mutual love between her and her momma.
Tiny Dog's Reaction to Getting a 'Happy Meal' Cracks Us Up

Remember that adorable Yorkshire Terrier who couldn't get enough of his dad's McDonald's fries? Yep, the very same food-loving Yorkie who went viral for that clip a few months ago is at it yet again. This time, he's guarding a whole Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box in @jnjcreations' video, and TikTok is loving it.
Newsweek

Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'

A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
Shelter Dog's Adorable Adoption Photos Will Make Anyone Fall in Love

There are oh-so-many loving shelter dogs waiting for homes across the country, but it's not always easy to find the pup who's right for you. Luckily, talented rescue staff and volunteers help the pets put their best paws forward with pictures, videos, and detailed biographies to help each individual stand out. It's a lot of work, but it makes a difference!
PASCO, WA
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’

The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
FLORIDA STATE
Dog's Incredible Love for His Stuffed Teddy Bear Is Melting Hearts

We probably all know how possessive kids can get with their stuffed animals. They won't let their favorite stuffed animal leave their sides. Kids won't even let them out of their sight really. And now we're learning that dogs do the same. One of the dogs from the TikTok account...
Maltipoo's Adorable Smile Is Enough to Light Up a Room

There are a lot of dog behavioral experts that claim that dogs don't really smile. They say when you see a dog smile, they are actually either performing a submissive fear grin in order to demonstrate harmlessness, or the dog is partaking in a behavior known as capturing. Capturing is when a dog performs a behavior and the human rewards the dog so the dog learns to do this behavior in order to receive praise or a treat.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life

Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life. Seals, also known as the clowns of the marine animal world, are a funny group of highly fascinating creatures. They primarily lounge around and sunbathe in some of the most amazing locations on Earth, including Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, and Peru’s Ballestas Islands.
The Guardian

The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’

‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
intheknow.com

Mom thought she ordered small backpacks for her kids but received huge ones instead

This mom on TikTok ordered small backpacks for her toddlers that were as big as the kids themselves, and viewers can’t stop cracking up over the hilarious visual. A new school year means new school supplies, and when it comes to backpacks, size matters, especially when you’re barely in kindergarten. TikToker and parent Taylor Negley (@taynegley) discovered this when the backpacks she had ordered ended up being bigger than expected, and the backpack-to-child ratio very much amused viewers.

