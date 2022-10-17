ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Yardbarker

TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions

As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East

The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew

America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Finalize 2022-23 Roster

The Chicago Bulls have some big aspirations entering the 2022-23 season after finally making the playoffs last year. The team aspires to advance further than they did last season, as laid out by Arturas Karnisovas in his opening presser. One of the themes Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan preached...
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens

The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
CHICAGO, IL
