4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"
Scottie Pippen once declared he would always choose Michael Jordan over LeBron James.
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Yardbarker
TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions
As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East
The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors could spell trouble for the 17-time NBA champions.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
Tracy McGrady's Cold Reaction To LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record: "It's Just Longevity, Man"
TMac had a matter-of-fact reaction when talking about LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's points record.
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew
America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Chicago Cubs: 3 big starting pitching trade targets to bolster the rotation
Everyone – and I mean everyone – is focused on the Cubs and every conceivable free agent signing Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins might try to pull off this winter. But Chicago isn’t going to address every roster need via signing and we shouldn’t lose sight of the trade market.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Finalize 2022-23 Roster
The Chicago Bulls have some big aspirations entering the 2022-23 season after finally making the playoffs last year. The team aspires to advance further than they did last season, as laid out by Arturas Karnisovas in his opening presser. One of the themes Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan preached...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup
The Lakers' Game 1 starting five looked.. pretty rough last night.
lastwordonsports.com
Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens
The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
Lakers News: The Latest On Russell Westbrook’s Opening Night Availability
Will Brodie suit up tonight?
