IHEAR Offers a New Line of Affordable Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids to be Sold in Major Retailers and Pharmacy Chains. ROSEVILLE, CA, October 19, 2022 — — InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) (“InnerScope”), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing space is pleased to announce the launch of its new line of affordable Over-the-Counter (“OTC”) rechargeable hearing aids for its iHEAR brand which includes app-controlled models with full wireless audio streaming of music and hands-free phone calling (“iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids”). The launch of iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids coincides with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) finalizing the rule that started on October 17, 2022, which allows OTC hearing aids to be sold online and in major retail stores and pharmacy chains without a prescription or a need to see a medical or hearing professional from the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017.

1 DAY AGO