How to buy hearing aids over the counter
Hearing aids are a medical necessity for millions of Americans. "7.1% of the population aged 45 and over used a hearing aid," according to the CDC. That figure is higher for men (8.9%) than women (5.4%) but it doesn't tell the whole story. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders estimates that "about 28.8 million U.S. adults could benefit from using hearing aids."
Hearing aids now accessible over the counter. See how to purchase them
Close to 30 million adults in the United States could benefit from using a hearing aid. Many don't because it involves time consuming doctor's appointments, and the devices themselves can cost thousands. The process is changing beginning Monday. Back in August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a ruling...
New Bose, Lexie Hearing Aid to Enter the Over-the-Counter Market
We'll be entering another world of hearing aids after a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration goes into effect on Oct. 17, which will allow many hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription. To get a leg up in the new market,...
A 'game-changer' for millions of Americans: You can now buy hearing aids over the counter
On Monday, for the first time, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss in the US will be able to buy over-the-counter hearing aids. Those who are under 18 or who have severe hearing loss will still need a prescription.
Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids
Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
Americans Can Now Buy Low-Cost Hearing Aids Without a Prescription
Adults can now purchase hearing aids made for mild to moderate hearing loss without a prescription or exam.
Ear's a Great Deal, You Can Now Shop Bose and HearX Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids at Walmart!
If you’ve wanted to get a hearing aid for yourself or a loved one but have been unable to afford the high cost, we have good news—there is now a range of FDA-approved hearing aids available at a much lower price than you would have paid for these devices in the past, and you may be able to find them at your local Walmart.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Launches New Line of OTC Hearing Aids for its iHEAR Brand
IHEAR Offers a New Line of Affordable Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids to be Sold in Major Retailers and Pharmacy Chains. ROSEVILLE, CA, October 19, 2022 — — InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) (“InnerScope”), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing space is pleased to announce the launch of its new line of affordable Over-the-Counter (“OTC”) rechargeable hearing aids for its iHEAR brand which includes app-controlled models with full wireless audio streaming of music and hands-free phone calling (“iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids”). The launch of iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids coincides with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) finalizing the rule that started on October 17, 2022, which allows OTC hearing aids to be sold online and in major retail stores and pharmacy chains without a prescription or a need to see a medical or hearing professional from the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017.
New legislation is opening the door for hearing aids to be sold directly to the consumer—here’s where to buy online
Brands like Eargo, Lively, Audien, and MDHearing are selling hearing aids direct to consumers right now, and here’s where you can buy them online.
