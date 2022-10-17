Read full article on original website
Iconic ‘K’ sign from Knott’s Berry Farm lands at the Museum of Neon Art
The iconic “K” sign from Knott’s Berry Farm has a new home. The Museum of Neon Art, located in Glendale, acquired the 46-year-old sign from the theme park on Oct. 10, the museum announced on Instagram. Eric Lynxwiler, board president for the Museum of Neon Art and a Knott’s Berry Farm historian, has advocated for […]
oc-breeze.com
Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove
For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 20
The SAPD is hosting a free Halloween Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, October 20th in front of their SAPD headquarters over at 60 Civic Center at Boyd Way from 6-8PM. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. The event will feature fun activities, vehicle displays and...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… Shrimpfest and a witches tea party
Yes, we've got Halloween events. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… Shrimpfest and a witches tea party appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
oc-breeze.com
Community invited to Garden Grove Park playground dedication on October 25, 2022
The City of Garden Grove invites the community to attend a dedication event for Garden Grove Park’s new all-inclusive aircraft-themed playground on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at 9301 Westminster Avenue. The free event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, themed giveaways, and treats. The new play area...
oc-breeze.com
Casino Royale Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation to take place November 12, 2022
Purchase your tickets today for “Casino Royale” Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center. The Los Alamitos Community Foundation is a newly established organization that partners with the City of Los Alamitos to...
newsantaana.com
It’s Boo Time again at the Santa Ana Zoo!
SANTA ANA, Calif., – Get your reservations, grab your costumes, and join us for our annual “merry not scary” Boo at the Zoo, OC’s Premier Halloween Event for Kids. The Friends of Santa Ana Zoo present the 31st Annual Boo at the Zoo located at the Santa Ana Zoo. The events take place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22, Sunday Oct. 23, Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30.
daytrippen.com
Things To Do In Orange County Thanksgiving Weekend
List of fun things to do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orange County. Attractions, activities, parks, and day trip ideas, along with a few hidden gems. If you have out-of-town visitors or are local looking for affordable outings close to home, don’t forget to bookmark and share this page. Popular Orange...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever
DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
oc-breeze.com
Manassero Farms honored for 100 years of farming in Orange County
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris honored Manassero Farms on the occasion of their 100-year anniversary of family farming in Orange County. Dan Manassero, owner of Manassero Farms, is part of a third generation farming family. His grandfather, James, started farming in Yorba Linda, CA in 1922. He grew up learning about farming from his grandfather, father and uncle, and now has become one of Orange County’s best certified organic andconventional farmers.
California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
travelawaits.com
This Secluded Laguna Beach Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway
Laguna Beach is well known for its luxury resorts perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. After all, the ocean is often the first thing that comes to mind for visitors to this seaside town. It’s also known for expansive canyons filled with native flora and fauna and is popular with local hikers and cyclists.
fullertonobserver.com
Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell
Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
orangecountytribune.com
“Bud & Gene’s” is pier-less
You don’t need to go to the ends of the earth to find a pleasing blend of seafood and burgers in an informal, idyllic setting. You might only need to go to the end of the pier. Bud & Gene’s – named after Surf City’s pioneering lifeguards – is...
oc-breeze.com
Join Orange County’s annual regional mass notification test by signing up for AlertOC
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Oct. 20 with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County....
localemagazine.com
5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day
Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
dailytitan.com
Anaheim City Council approves construction for OC V!BE
The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the construction of OCVibe, a $4 billion mixed-use entertainment center near Honda Center and ARTIC transit center. OCVibe, also referred to as ocV!be, will be a 95-acre project consisting of new office spaces, restaurants, shops, housing and hotels, a concert hall, an amphitheater, a park and additional open spaces. The project will also include land use zoning for advertisement sign construction.
spectrumnews1.com
Check out these 4 pumpkin patches and the weather you can expect
With Halloween just around the corner, many are looking for the right pumpkin patch. The Spectrum 1 News Weather Team has you covered with some amazing pumpkin patches you and your family can enjoy this time of year. The weather in October tends to be dry and comfortable in SoCal.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
