How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Biden to return to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse and will appear alongside Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman and then raise funds for him in Philly in nail-biter race

President Joe Biden will return to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse Thursday and appear alongside Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman - before raising funds for him in Philadelphia. Biden pushed back when a reporter pointed out that not many candidates have appeared with him in the run-up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Fetterman v Oz – live: Biden heads to Pennsylvania as polls show key Senate race tightening

With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Pennsylvania today to campaign for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he will be appearing at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.Mr Biden yesterday outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Biden – live: Midterms push president to give gas price speech as approval rating flatlines

With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is set to give a speech today outlining a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation.Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.Mr Biden has tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.“If Republicans get...

