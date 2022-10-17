Read full article on original website
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
As Democrats try to hold on in November, it’s Pete Buttigieg who’s in demand on the campaign trail
CNN — A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn’t going to stop because she wasn’t sure it was him. “It’s me,” the Transportation secretary replied. An older...
Southern border has become the 'Wild Wild West' and Biden, Democrats are to blame: Rep. Gonzales
During an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday, Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales discussed America's dismantled southern border, arguing President Biden and House Democrats are to blame for the "complete chaos." REP. TONY GONZALES: The commissioner is the one that started this. You know, the federal government was flying people...
GOP face ‘pressure’ to impeach Biden following midterms, claims Republican congresswoman
Republicans may vote to impeach Joe Biden if they take the House in November, a South Carolina congresswoman revealed on Sunday. Nancy Mace said as much during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, evoking a “wow” from a surprised Chuck Todd. “I believe there’s a lot...
Biden's marijuana move could change lives -- and impact the midterms
In granting pardons for federal marijuana possession convictions, President Joe Biden is taking a historic step that is likely to be widely popular and could energize core Democratic constituencies just over a month from the midterm elections.
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
In 2022 midterms, Trump and possible GOP rivals test the waters for 2024 presidential race
Ex-President Donald Trump and Republican rivals like Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence are using the midterm elections to weigh 2024 White House runs.
Biden to return to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse and will appear alongside Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman and then raise funds for him in Philly in nail-biter race
President Joe Biden will return to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse Thursday and appear alongside Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman - before raising funds for him in Philadelphia. Biden pushed back when a reporter pointed out that not many candidates have appeared with him in the run-up...
Ahead of election, Biden Cabinet Secretaries Buttigieg and Walsh visit KC metro Wednesday
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will lead a get-out-the-vote rally for Kansas Democrats at a union hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
Fetterman v Oz – live: Biden heads to Pennsylvania as polls show key Senate race tightening
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Pennsylvania today to campaign for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he will be appearing at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.Mr Biden yesterday outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, Obama and Sanders hit the road
At their most useful, political surrogates raise a ton of money, have enough star power to fill a room and can lay out the stakes in ways that turn wishy-washy citizens into actual voters. President Biden wants to be helpful in Philadelphia this afternoon for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D),...
Biden – live: Midterms push president to give gas price speech as approval rating flatlines
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is set to give a speech today outlining a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation.Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.Mr Biden has tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.“If Republicans get...
