Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright (FINAL)
MN dairy producers able to sign up for 2023 DMC coverage
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
Project for Teens: Peer to peer education program promotes confidence
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a local organization that strives to reach youth in our area at a young age; to help instill confidence and values to help them navigate middle and high school. Project for Teens is a peer to peer education program that involves approximately 180 10-12th...
Kiwanis prepares for holiday light set up
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost that time of year again. Kiwanis Holiday Lights is in full prep mode for its tenth season. This year, Kiwanis will unveil two million brilliant lights. This year, they have new displays including an expansion to the dancing lights section and the drive-thru display on the north side of the park. The first set up day is this Saturday and will continue for the next five weeks. Organizers are expecting 1,700 volunteers to help with the preparations.
MnDOT: Expect delays during railroad work on Hwy 99
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists driving through St. Peter on Highway 99 today expect some delays. MnDOT District 7 said that repairs to the railroad crossing are being made east of the Minnesota River bridge and should wrap up by the end of the day today. Crews will be directing...
Winter yardwork: Getting it done before the spring thaw
Janesville’s Metta Meditation Center helps visitors find the right setting
Leapfrog Group, Money Magazine name MCHS in Fairmont as ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’
Pets: celebrating Halloween in style
Minnesota Nat. Guard celebrate opening of New Ulm Facility
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota National Guard will be celebrating the opening of a new maintenance facility in New Ulm. The New Ulm Army Field Maintenance Shop will be responsible for supporting units in southwest Minnesota from Highway 169 west to South Dakota. The new 25 thousand square...
Staying healthy while staying home: Unique remedies and recommendations
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cold and flu season is here and while prevention is the best defense, what do we do when symptoms hit? While over-the-counter medication options are more common, Kelsey and Lisa learned of many other unique, at-home remedies when they spoke to Jennifer Kolter of Henderson Healing Hub.
Golden Apple: Shealyn Salgado
Maverick Insider: No. 2 Minnesota State aims to extend win streak at No. 8 SCSU
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Head Coach of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, Mike Hastings. The trio breaks down the series sweep of the at-the-time No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and previews the next...
