NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes envisions Aaron Judge in an elevated role with the New York Yankees next season: Derek Jeter’s successor as captain. “If he’s back here next year, he’s our captain. He’s the next captain,” Cortes said Saturday before Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. “We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He’s not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that’s his job. I think he’s earned that right to keep us in check.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO