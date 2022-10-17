ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers sign Bandy, elevate Bertolet versus Seahawks

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed receiver Michael Bandy to the roster and elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet heading into Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Bandy has used up his three gameday elevations from the practice squad, meaning the Chargers had to sign him to...
Judge should be next Yankees captain, teammate Cortes says

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes envisions Aaron Judge in an elevated role with the New York Yankees next season: Derek Jeter’s successor as captain. “If he’s back here next year, he’s our captain. He’s the next captain,” Cortes said Saturday before Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. “We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He’s not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that’s his job. I think he’s earned that right to keep us in check.”
