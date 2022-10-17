ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

ESPN: Panthers Rejected Lucrative Brian Burns Trade; Won't Deal DJ Moore, Core Stars

The Carolina Panthers reportedly rejected a trade offer of two first-round picks for standout defensive end Brian Burns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old Burns, who has four sacks this season and 29.5 sacks overall through 54 career games, reportedly is not on the trading block. Per Schefter, he is expected to "land a massive extension" this offseason.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Panic Meter for Struggling NFL Teams Trying to Make it Back to the Playoffs

Several NFL teams that made the playoffs last year should be concerned about the way the 2022 season has unfolded thus far—one of those clubs kicked off Week 7 Thursday night. Typically, teams that reach the postseason look to make a deeper run or defend a title reign in...
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Early 2022 NFL Rookie Sensations on Superstar Potential

The 2022 NFL draft class has not waited to make an impression. Through six weeks of the season, several first-year players have already made their mark with their contributions. But the highest aspiration for every draft pick is that they are able to develop into a superstar. Obviously, expectations shift...
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

Heading into the weekend, there are some noteworthy NFL players dealing with injuries ahead of the bulk of Week 7 action. Because of that, fantasy managers need to be prepared so that they're not left scrambling to fill their lineups on Sunday morning. Fortunately, there are some start-worthy players still...
Bleacher Report

Dabo Swinney: 'Ain't No Question' DJ Uiagalelei Is Clemson QB After Benching

Dabo Swinney attempted to shoot down any notion of a quarterback controversy after DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the third quarter of Clemson's 27-21 comeback victory over Syracuse on Saturday. Speaking to ESPN after the game, Swinney said "ain't no question" Uiagalelei will remain the Tigers' starter. True freshman Cade...
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Trade 'Not Just a One-Year Rental,' 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says

The San Francisco 49ers aren't planning for running back Christian McCaffrey to be a "one-year rental" after trading for the Carolina Panthers star Thursday. "I don't think this is something we would look into if we thought it was just for this year," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday. "I think Christian with his contract is gonna be around here a little bit. It's not just a one-year rental."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey to Wear No. 23 After Trade from Panthers to 49ers

New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will shed No. 22 following his trade from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey will wear No. 23, per ESPN's Field Yates. The number was previously warn by practice squad running back Marlon Mack, who was spotted sporting a No. 36 jersey in practice Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones Says Daniel Snyder Allegations Aren't Supported by 'Tangible Facts'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubted on Friday the authenticity of some of the allegations that have been levied against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post), Jones said the following when asked if he feels obligated to protect Snyder and other NFL owners:
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece

It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
Bleacher Report

Elijah Moore Won't Play vs. Broncos; Saleh Says Jets Won't Trade WR Despite Request

Elijah Moore is reportedly back at the New York Jets' practice facility, but he will not take the field for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the wide receiver was at practice on Friday, one day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Moore requested a trade and is "frustrated with his role."
DENVER, CO

