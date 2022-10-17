Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Panthers Rejected Lucrative Brian Burns Trade; Won't Deal DJ Moore, Core Stars
The Carolina Panthers reportedly rejected a trade offer of two first-round picks for standout defensive end Brian Burns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old Burns, who has four sacks this season and 29.5 sacks overall through 54 career games, reportedly is not on the trading block. Per Schefter, he is expected to "land a massive extension" this offseason.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Isiah Pacheco Replaces Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Chiefs RB1 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to roll with rookie Isiah Pacheco as their starting running back for the team's road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pacheco, a former Rutgers star selected with a seventh-round draft pick, took first-team practice reps this...
Bleacher Report
Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson out vs. Jets with Hamstring Injury; Rypien to Start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brett Rypien will start in his place. Wilson has dealt with a number of injuries this season. He underwent a procedure on...
Bleacher Report
Panic Meter for Struggling NFL Teams Trying to Make it Back to the Playoffs
Several NFL teams that made the playoffs last year should be concerned about the way the 2022 season has unfolded thus far—one of those clubs kicked off Week 7 Thursday night. Typically, teams that reach the postseason look to make a deeper run or defend a title reign in...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Early 2022 NFL Rookie Sensations on Superstar Potential
The 2022 NFL draft class has not waited to make an impression. Through six weeks of the season, several first-year players have already made their mark with their contributions. But the highest aspiration for every draft pick is that they are able to develop into a superstar. Obviously, expectations shift...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
Heading into the weekend, there are some noteworthy NFL players dealing with injuries ahead of the bulk of Week 7 action. Because of that, fantasy managers need to be prepared so that they're not left scrambling to fill their lineups on Sunday morning. Fortunately, there are some start-worthy players still...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Ranks Matt Ryan as a Leader 'Right Up There with Peyton Manning'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay offered immense praise for starting quarterback Matt Ryan last week, going so far as to compare his leadership attributes to franchise legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. "I'll tell you, he is a steely-eyed missile man," Irsay told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport...
Bleacher Report
Dabo Swinney: 'Ain't No Question' DJ Uiagalelei Is Clemson QB After Benching
Dabo Swinney attempted to shoot down any notion of a quarterback controversy after DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the third quarter of Clemson's 27-21 comeback victory over Syracuse on Saturday. Speaking to ESPN after the game, Swinney said "ain't no question" Uiagalelei will remain the Tigers' starter. True freshman Cade...
Bleacher Report
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Says Team Isn't Selling Young Core After McCaffrey Trade
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team isn't planning a full-blown fire sale following Thursday night's blockbuster trade of running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. "This isn't a situation where we're trying to sell," Fitterer told reporters Friday. The second-year GM added it would take...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade 'Not Just a One-Year Rental,' 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says
The San Francisco 49ers aren't planning for running back Christian McCaffrey to be a "one-year rental" after trading for the Carolina Panthers star Thursday. "I don't think this is something we would look into if we thought it was just for this year," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday. "I think Christian with his contract is gonna be around here a little bit. It's not just a one-year rental."
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Says 'No Retirement in My Future' Despite Buccaneers' Struggles
Tom Brady can't play football forever. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reaffirmed on Thursday that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, even with the Bucs' offense struggling to start the 2022 season. "I love the sport and I love the teammates and I wanna go do a...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey to Wear No. 23 After Trade from Panthers to 49ers
New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will shed No. 22 following his trade from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey will wear No. 23, per ESPN's Field Yates. The number was previously warn by practice squad running back Marlon Mack, who was spotted sporting a No. 36 jersey in practice Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 4-6 Weeks
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least a month. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks.
Bleacher Report
Miami's Mario Cristobal After Duke Loss: Go Somewhere Else If You're Not Playing Hard
The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Duke Blue Devils 45-21 on Saturday to fall to 3-4 on the season, and head coach Mario Cristobal ripped his players for not working hard enough following his team's latest loss. "If someone’s not playing hard, they have to go play somewhere else," Cristobal...
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Daniel Snyder Allegations Aren't Supported by 'Tangible Facts'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubted on Friday the authenticity of some of the allegations that have been levied against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post), Jones said the following when asked if he feels obligated to protect Snyder and other NFL owners:
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece
It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
Bleacher Report
Elijah Moore Won't Play vs. Broncos; Saleh Says Jets Won't Trade WR Despite Request
Elijah Moore is reportedly back at the New York Jets' practice facility, but he will not take the field for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the wide receiver was at practice on Friday, one day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Moore requested a trade and is "frustrated with his role."
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs were each fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Parsons was fined $10,609 for flexing over Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, and Diggs was fined $9,577 for taking his helmet off...
