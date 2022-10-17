Read full article on original website
Related
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
Former Jets wide receiver Robbie Anderson traded to Cardinals after eventful Sunday
Former Jets wide receiver Robbie Anderson was traded by the Carolina Panthers to the Arizona Cardinals Monday for undisclosed draft compensation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Panthers are getting a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick in return. Anderson, who spent the first four years of his...
Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Cited for Speeding After Trade to Browns; Was Going 27 MPH over Limit
Deshaun Watson was cited for speeding by police over the summer after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Per TMZ Sports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Watson over for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on June 11. Watson told the officer he was traveling back...
Arizona Cardinals sign Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals added former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad Tuesday. The team also opened the
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers
In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Bleacher Report
Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Robbie Anderson Reportedly Will Play for Cardinals vs. Saints on TNF
Fantasy football managers hoping a change of scenery will help wide receiver Robbie Anderson rediscover his form reportedly won't have long to find out if that will be the case. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Anderson will take the field for the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday's game against...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Will Have to Compete for Panthers QB Job After Injury, Per Steve Wilks
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn't commit to Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback once Mayfield recovers from a high ankle sprain. "I can't give you that answer," he told reporters Monday. "But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday."
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Acknowledges Outside Pressure From Fans, Media
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury went on radio and spoke on feeling the outside pressure from fans and media to produce wins.
Bleacher Report
3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Put Eagles Over the Top
The Philadelphia Eagles' quest for perfection took another step forward in Week 6 with a major win over the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17. The win gives the Eagles a decided advantage in the NFC East and continues to establish them as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. However, general manager Howie Roseman's...
Bleacher Report
Which NFL Teams Are the Most Desperate Heading into 2022 Trade Deadline?
The 2022 NFL season is chugging right along toward its next major milestone: the trade deadline. This could be one of the more interesting lead-ups to a deadline in some time, largely because of the number of projected contenders who are off to slow starts. Several teams projected to be among the league's best are sitting at or below .500 heading into Week 7.
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 7
While it seems like the 2022 fantasy football campaign just started, we're already almost halfway through the regular season. For some fantasy managers, it has been a breeze. Thanks to big numbers from Saquon Barkley of the Giants, Stefon Diggs of the Bills and Mark Andrews of the Ravens, their teams are rolling along at 4-2 or 5-1. Maybe they are even still undefeated.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 7 NFL Picks
As we get deeper into the 2022 NFL season, Bleacher Report’s analysts have gained steam, sort of like a bruising running back who finds a breakthrough in the middle of a game. Well, our experts went into "Beast Mode" with a 10-4 week on consensus picks, and two of them individually went 11-3.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cryptic Response to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' Tweet
Odell Beckham Jr. offered an emoji-filled, cryptic response to Dez Bryant after the former NFL wide receiver asked him on Twitter if he was going to sign for Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs this season. This one is definitely up for interpretation:. OBJ also responded to a tongue-in-cheek interpretation...
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Expects to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Bears on MNF
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to play in Monday's game against the Chicago Bears after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Jones has reportedly told teammates that he is progressing from the injury and expects to be cleared this...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
Vance Joseph Speaks on Outside Criticism of Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph met with reporters on Tuesday and spoke on Kliff Kingsbury's job status.
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Kadarius Toney Trade Eyed by Teams; Execs Think NY May Make Move at WR
Opposing teams are reportedly hopeful that the New York Giants make wide receiver Kadarius Toney available ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported teams "wouldn't be surprised" if the Giants look to move on from their oft-injured 2021 first-round pick. Fowler also noted that rival...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Says Rivalry With Josh Allen Not Yet on Brady-Manning Level
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have already faced each other in multiple memorable matchups, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback believes they have a long way to go to catch up to the Tom Brady and Peyton Manning rivalry. "We're two guys that love to compete, we love to go...
Comments / 0