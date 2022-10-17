ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers

In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
Fantasy Alert: Robbie Anderson Reportedly Will Play for Cardinals vs. Saints on TNF

Fantasy football managers hoping a change of scenery will help wide receiver Robbie Anderson rediscover his form reportedly won't have long to find out if that will be the case. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Anderson will take the field for the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday's game against...
Baker Mayfield Will Have to Compete for Panthers QB Job After Injury, Per Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn't commit to Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback once Mayfield recovers from a high ankle sprain. "I can't give you that answer," he told reporters Monday. "But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday."
3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Put Eagles Over the Top

The Philadelphia Eagles' quest for perfection took another step forward in Week 6 with a major win over the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17. The win gives the Eagles a decided advantage in the NFC East and continues to establish them as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. However, general manager Howie Roseman's...
Which NFL Teams Are the Most Desperate Heading into 2022 Trade Deadline?

The 2022 NFL season is chugging right along toward its next major milestone: the trade deadline. This could be one of the more interesting lead-ups to a deadline in some time, largely because of the number of projected contenders who are off to slow starts. Several teams projected to be among the league's best are sitting at or below .500 heading into Week 7.
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 7

While it seems like the 2022 fantasy football campaign just started, we're already almost halfway through the regular season. For some fantasy managers, it has been a breeze. Thanks to big numbers from Saquon Barkley of the Giants, Stefon Diggs of the Bills and Mark Andrews of the Ravens, their teams are rolling along at 4-2 or 5-1. Maybe they are even still undefeated.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 7 NFL Picks

As we get deeper into the 2022 NFL season, Bleacher Report’s analysts have gained steam, sort of like a bruising running back who finds a breakthrough in the middle of a game. Well, our experts went into "Beast Mode" with a 10-4 week on consensus picks, and two of them individually went 11-3.
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Expects to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Bears on MNF

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to play in Monday's game against the Chicago Bears after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Jones has reportedly told teammates that he is progressing from the injury and expects to be cleared this...
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
