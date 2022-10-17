ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Lisa Banks, Debra Katz threaten legal action against NFL

The NFL seems to be worried about being sued by Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, if the league tries to force him out. The NFL apparently should also be worried about being sued by former Commanders employees. Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz have sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell...
Bleacher Report

Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
Bleacher Report

Report: Some NFL Owners Fear Daniel Snyder Probe Won't Force Commanders Sale

There is reportedly a "fear" among owners that the NFL won't force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders if the league's ongoing investigation into the franchise is inconclusive, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White is investigating sexual harassment allegations made against Snyder by...
WASHINGTON, DC

