ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man in Illinois federal prison charged with murder of cellmate

ROCKFORD - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his cellmate last year. Donta Maddox, 44, was indicted after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, on Dec. 15, 2021 resulting in fatal injuries. Maddox was in...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
JANESVILLE, WI
WQAD

Pecatonica police chief arrested and charged with DUI

PECATONICA, Ill. — A northern Illinois police chief has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to WTVO. Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday by the Rockford Police Department. Rockford police arrested Mund for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper left turn.
PECATONICA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois inmate charged with killing his cellmate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal inmate housed in Illinois has been indicted for allegedly killing his cellmate. Prosecutors say on Dec. 15, 2021, Donta Maddox assaulted Bobby Evans at the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. Evans later died from his injuries. Maddox, 44, is now charged with second-degree murder and assault. An indictment […]
THOMSON, IL
WIFR

Freeport Family outraged over plea deal, minimum 20-years in prison

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport family expresses outrage after learning the possible sentence for a man who killed their son. Jamar Mayfield, 35, took a plea deal in court Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, also known as “Tweet.”. Mayfield shot and killed...
FREEPORT, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Woman Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Other Charges

On Wednesday October 12, Sterling Police responded to Lynn Blvd and Avenue E for a report of a stolen vehicle. During their investigation, 40-year-old Amy Dunham of Sterling was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Expired Driver’s License. Dunham...
STERLING, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car hit by gunfire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
FREEPORT, IL
starvedrock.media

Trial Postponed Involving Fatal Overdose In Marseilles

A suburban man linked to the overdose death of a Marseilles teenager wants time to seek out his own lawyer. Fifty-seven-year-old Brian Mulcahy of Lake Barrington is charged with drug induced homicide. He was in an Ottawa courtroom late last week and asked and received time to seek private counsel. His October trial was taken off the court calendar as Mulcahy has waived his right to a speedy trial.
MARSEILLES, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Carjacking in Winnebago County, Suspects Allegedly used The vehicle To Commit Multiple Crimes. Once Again, Police are ENCRYPTED AND SILENT On the Numerous Violent Crimes in Winnebago County…

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
wglc.net

Man shot in throat in Lee County; incident under investigation

NELSON – One man was taken to a hospital and another brought in for questioning after a reported shooting in Lee County on Sunday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called just before midnight to an address in the community of Nelson. They say that a 35-year-old man was shot in the throat and taken by ambulance for treatment. His current condition was not disclosed. Another man, 27-year-old Cody Henson, was being questioned by authorities. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office noted that there is no danger to the public.
LEE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen Reported Tonight

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy