Not guilty plea entered for man charged in fatal shooting near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for a Fitchburg man charged in a fatal shooting near Warner Park, online court records show. Aquille Lowe, 27, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and involving the use of a dangerous weapon, stemming from the July 22 shooting on Madison’s north...
fox32chicago.com
Man in Illinois federal prison charged with murder of cellmate
ROCKFORD - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his cellmate last year. Donta Maddox, 44, was indicted after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, on Dec. 15, 2021 resulting in fatal injuries. Maddox was in...
nbc15.com
19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
Pecatonica police chief arrested and charged with DUI
PECATONICA, Ill. — A northern Illinois police chief has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to WTVO. Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday by the Rockford Police Department. Rockford police arrested Mund for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper left turn.
WIFR
Freeport Family outraged over plea deal, minimum 20-years in prison
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport family expresses outrage after learning the possible sentence for a man who killed their son. Jamar Mayfield, 35, took a plea deal in court Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, also known as “Tweet.”. Mayfield shot and killed...
Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago
Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Woman Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Other Charges
On Wednesday October 12, Sterling Police responded to Lynn Blvd and Avenue E for a report of a stolen vehicle. During their investigation, 40-year-old Amy Dunham of Sterling was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Expired Driver’s License. Dunham...
Car hit by gunfire in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
WIFR
29-year-old man out on bond after being accused of exposing himself in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is out on bond this week after being arrested on public indecency charges. Justin Cooley, 29, was arrested Tuesday, October 11 after an investigation of a flashing incident. Police say they were contacted on Wednesday, September 14 with a report of an adult...
starvedrock.media
Trial Postponed Involving Fatal Overdose In Marseilles
A suburban man linked to the overdose death of a Marseilles teenager wants time to seek out his own lawyer. Fifty-seven-year-old Brian Mulcahy of Lake Barrington is charged with drug induced homicide. He was in an Ottawa courtroom late last week and asked and received time to seek private counsel. His October trial was taken off the court calendar as Mulcahy has waived his right to a speedy trial.
Madison police surround building, arrest teens trying to steal Kia
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested four teens Monday who they said were trying to steal a Kia from an underground parking garage. Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Police said the burglars were trying to steal a bicycle and...
Darrell Brooks, Waukesha parade attack suspect, repeatedly objects to being called 'Mr. Brooks'
The suspect, who is representing himself, has been questioning some of the Waukesha parade victims.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Carjacking in Winnebago County, Suspects Allegedly used The vehicle To Commit Multiple Crimes. Once Again, Police are ENCRYPTED AND SILENT On the Numerous Violent Crimes in Winnebago County…
wglc.net
Man shot in throat in Lee County; incident under investigation
NELSON – One man was taken to a hospital and another brought in for questioning after a reported shooting in Lee County on Sunday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called just before midnight to an address in the community of Nelson. They say that a 35-year-old man was shot in the throat and taken by ambulance for treatment. His current condition was not disclosed. Another man, 27-year-old Cody Henson, was being questioned by authorities. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office noted that there is no danger to the public.
Police: Freeport house hit by suspected gang gunfire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport house was hit by gunfire Saturday morning, and police believe that it was gang related. Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Shawnee Street around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned upon arrival that a house was hit by […]
Freeport residents call for end to 14-year gang war
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport residents are calling for an end to a feud between two homegrown gangs that have been exchanging gunfire for nearly 15 years. “In 2008, there was a young man who was shot eight times on the corner of Galena and Main Street next to the Hampton hotel,” said community activist Windy […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen Reported Tonight
Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
