Nashville, TN

Tina Howell

Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Affordable housing last chance for some to find home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

A great space to host an event is Nightscape in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nightscape has it all when it comes to hosting your event. They are a full immersive space with sights, sounds and even smells! You choose the theme, and they will put everything together for you! Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

TWRA Seeks Public Input

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY FISHERIES DIVISION IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THEIR PROPOSED 2023 FISHING REGULATION PROPOSALS WHICH WERE PRESENTED DURING THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION’S MOST RECENT MEETING HELD AT FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED REGULATION CHANGES NOW THRU NOVEMBER 15TH . TO PROVIDE COMMENTS, EMAIL TWRA AT FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV, OR WRITE TO TWRA FISHERIES DIVISION, 5107 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211. THE TFWC WILL VOTE ON THE COMMERCIAL AND SPORT SPORTFISH REGULATIONS AT ITS DEC. 1-2 MEETING TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS AT THE DUCKS UNLIMITED HEADQUARTERS. IF APPROVED, THE SPORT FISHING CHANGES WOULD BECOME EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2023. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING PROPSED CHANGES GO TO TN.GOV.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Something old and something new in District 53

Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Is your medical history safe?

WSMV

Metro Council approves bill on sidewalk cafe on second reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the city council approved the bill on sidewalk cafes on its second reading. In September 2020, the Metro Council enacted an ordinance that temporarily allowed sidewalk café dining facilities within the public right-of-way. The ordinance’s purpose was to provide some relief to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin neighborhood transforms for the Halloween season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the October leaves start changing colors, the houses on Franklin’s West Main Street start changing too. It has been a long-standing tradition. If you need to say “Boo” and are wondering who, it’s people like Julie Clendenin. “We do this every...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Metro Action Commission changes service hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs. The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Monday evening news update

NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon

Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus

Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN

