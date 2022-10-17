Read full article on original website
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
WSMV
Affordable housing last chance for some to find home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
New Balance distribution center to bring jobs, more people to Wilson County
Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.
Columbia streetscape project moves forward
The $2.1 million project will be the largest investment in the Columbia Arts District to date, according to Mayor Chaz Molder.
WSMV
A great space to host an event is Nightscape in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nightscape has it all when it comes to hosting your event. They are a full immersive space with sights, sounds and even smells! You choose the theme, and they will put everything together for you! Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer.
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
radio7media.com
TWRA Seeks Public Input
THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY FISHERIES DIVISION IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THEIR PROPOSED 2023 FISHING REGULATION PROPOSALS WHICH WERE PRESENTED DURING THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION’S MOST RECENT MEETING HELD AT FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED REGULATION CHANGES NOW THRU NOVEMBER 15TH . TO PROVIDE COMMENTS, EMAIL TWRA AT FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV, OR WRITE TO TWRA FISHERIES DIVISION, 5107 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211. THE TFWC WILL VOTE ON THE COMMERCIAL AND SPORT SPORTFISH REGULATIONS AT ITS DEC. 1-2 MEETING TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS AT THE DUCKS UNLIMITED HEADQUARTERS. IF APPROVED, THE SPORT FISHING CHANGES WOULD BECOME EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2023. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING PROPSED CHANGES GO TO TN.GOV.
Something old and something new in District 53
Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
wpln.org
Native Americans were forced to travel through Nashville on the Trail of Tears. A remnant of the bridge they crossed remains downtown.
Nearly 200 years ago, about a thousand Cherokee people passed through Nashville, almost all of them on foot, and crossed over the Cumberland River on the Nashville Toll Bridge. That bridge is gone, but today one part of the original structure, a stone abutment, still stands on the west bank of the river.
WSMV
Is your medical history safe?
One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Titans President & CEO Burke Nihill announce an agreement for a new stadium for the football team.
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
WSMV
Metro Council approves bill on sidewalk cafe on second reading
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the city council approved the bill on sidewalk cafes on its second reading. In September 2020, the Metro Council enacted an ordinance that temporarily allowed sidewalk café dining facilities within the public right-of-way. The ordinance’s purpose was to provide some relief to...
WSMV
Franklin neighborhood transforms for the Halloween season
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the October leaves start changing colors, the houses on Franklin’s West Main Street start changing too. It has been a long-standing tradition. If you need to say “Boo” and are wondering who, it’s people like Julie Clendenin. “We do this every...
WSMV
Metro Action Commission changes service hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs. The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30...
Fuel prices lead to uncertain energy bills this winter
Energy bill prices have been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in Tennessee, and they could continue on that path this winter.
WSMV
Monday evening news update
One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
ucbjournal.com
New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon
Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus
Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
