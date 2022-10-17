Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Rutherford County student, 17, dies after 'accidental' shooting
UPDATE (Oct. 20) - A 17-year-old Blackman High School senior has died from her injuries sustained in an "accidental" shooting Wednesday night, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Officials say the girl's boyfriend called 911 to report he was taking the teen to the hospital "after she sustained an...
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
Wanted fugitive arrested in Hickman County after hourslong standoff
The standoff lasted for several hours, but Maury County sheriff's deputies said they were able to safely remove everyone from the residence.
WSMV
Teenager dies from gunshot wound in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating the death of a teenager who was found lying on an East Nashville road on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a shooting call around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on Fairwin Avenue and arrived to find an 18-year-old man dead on the ground from an apparent gunshot wound.
WSMV
Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
WSMV
Two teens missing out of Franklin County
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two teens. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank are believed to be together and are both listed in NCIC as missing. Williams is 5′7″and weighs around 130 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and no...
WSMV
Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors. Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
Indictment handed down in death of Wilson County teen found shot after birthday
“Losing my son has been the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” Tonya Wilkerson, Austin Gordon’s mother said.
Juvenile suspects, possibly armed, sought in Cheatham Co.
The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center sent an alert Tuesday night advising residents near Ashland City that police are searching for juvenile suspects who are potentially armed.
WSMV
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
WSMV
Teen driver in fatal crash on Briley Parkway to be charged with vehicular homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 17-year-old driver involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday on Briley Parkway will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of aggravated assault when he is discharged from the hospital, Metro Police said. Police said the girl killed in the crash is...
Brentwood police catch burglary suspects red handed; 1 still at large
Alleged home burglars were caught in the act, burglarizing homes in Brentwood.
WSMV
Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
thunder1320.com
Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school
A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
WSMV
Accused murderer now charged in death of 17-year-old killed in crash
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of shooting and killing a man in Madison last week is now facing six additional felony charges. Deandre Conway, 23, faces one count of vehicular homicide by recklessness, four counts of aggravated assault, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
WSMV
Cocaine and meth distribution investigation results in two arrests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two individuals have been arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and meth for resale, according to a release by the Metro Nashville Police Department. 45-year-old Robin Jimenez and 48-year-old Rodolfo Pioquinto-Solis were arrested on Wednesday. After searching both residences, police seized over two pounds of meth,...
Deputies searching for woman missing over a week in Maury County
Officials say Jaden Leigh Carpenter, also known as "Shug," has not spoken to her family in over a week.
9 year-old Boy Allegedly Shot by 9 year-old Cousin in Grundy County
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter says a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter stated that the young boy was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of his injuries. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter and they say he is now...
WSMV
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
