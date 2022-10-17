ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Heisman odds: Hendon Hooker moves ahead of Caleb Williams

Stroud remains the favorite, but Tennessee's Hooker jumps Williams following massive win over Alabama

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud continues to be the favorite to win this year's Heisman Trophy, but Hendon Hooker now has the second-best odds to take home the award following a five-touchdown performance in Tennessee's 52-49 win over Alabama.

USC's Caleb Williams now has the third-best odds. He also turned in a five-touchdown performance over the weekend, but it wasn't enough to avoid a 43-42 loss on the road at Utah .

Stroud is now a -135 favorite according to multiple sources following an off week for the Buckeyes last week.

Alabama QB Bryce Young's odds improved from fifth to fourth best odds, while Michigan running back Blake Corum jumped into the top 5 for the first time this season.

Here is a look current 2022 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 7:

Stroud should be well-rested and ready to go this week as Ohio State hosts Iowa, but Hooker is positioned to gain ground in the odds as Tennessee has a very favorable matchup against Ohio Valley Conference opponent University of Tennessee Martin.

Williams will have to wait two weeks before adding to his Heisman-hopeful campaign.

USC is off this week before returning to action on October 29 at Arizona.

