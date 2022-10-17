ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Man Accused Of Stabbing 4 People Held Without Bail: DA

By Josh Lanier
 2 days ago

A 39-year-old Boston man accused of stabbing four people early Sunday morning, Oct. 16, will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, a judge ruled on Monday.

Daryl Diamond faces four counts of armed assault with intent to murder and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon from Sunday's alleged attack, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Police responded to a call around 2:15 a.m. at 100 Stuart Street, where they found a victim suffering from a stab wound. Witnesses told police they saw a man driving a grey Honda Pilot jump out of the car and begin fighting with the victim before eventually stabbing him with a knife. Witnesses pointed Diamond out at the scene, police said.

As police were still at that scene, three more people that investigators believe Diamond attacked admitted themselves to area hospitals with stab wounds, police said.

