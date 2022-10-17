ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
disneytips.com

Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing

Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
disneyfoodblog.com

Toys R Us Is Giving Out FREE Disney Merchandise This Week

There is FREE Disney merchandise being given away, and we’re here to tell you where you can get it!. We love Disney merchandise, from ears to toys to Loungeflys, but we love it even better when it’s free. And right now, you can get some free Disney merch in an unexpected place.
Motley Fool

Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed

Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
FLORIDA STATE
HOLAUSA

Royal siblings go apple picking: See the sweet pictures!

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s kids look apple-solutely adorable in new photos. On Saturday, the Swedish Royal Court shared pictures of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar apple picking. The sweet images were taken by the royal siblings’ mother, Victoria. “Harvest time 🍎,” the post was captioned (translated...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)

Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Annual Passholder Park Passes Fully Booked for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Just hours after it was announced that Fantasmic! would return November 3, Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios were completely booked for Annual Passholders. On the Annual Passholder calendar, passes are unavailable for all pass types on November 3, though the rest of the month is completely open. As of the writing of this article, passes were still available for guests with theme park tickets and resort hotel guests.
disneyfoodblog.com

Your Ultimate One-Day Plan for Resort Hopping in Disney World

There’s so much to love about Disney resorts, right?. Staying at a Disney hotel gives you special perks like Early Theme Park Entry and Extended Evening Hours, not to mention the theming can also be an extra dose of magic. However, Disney resort stays are EXPENSIVE and can rack up the cost of your vacation quickly. Resort hopping is a great way to visit each resort and see their offerings without paying to stay there, but how can you see all of them during your trip and still experience all you want to in the park? Here’s Your Ultimate One-Day Plan for Resort Hopping in Disney World.
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Access Disneyland’s NEW Haunted Mansion PhotoPass Lenses

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash sold out months in advance, but if you got your ticket, be prepared to try all the snacks and see lots of characters. If you’re celebrating the occasion during normal Disneyland operating hours instead, there’s still plenty to check out. And if you’re a Magic Key Holder, there are a few special Haunted Mansion PhotoPass lenses available just for you!
disneydining.com

Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?

One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Where to Find the NEW Annual Passholder Popcorn Bucket in Disney World

Disney popcorn buckets can be a really fun souvenir — and sometimes they’re REALLY popular. Recently, we’ve seen a number of fun popcorn bucket designs, like the Skyliner Bucket, a Mickey Mummy, 50th Anniversary Mickey Balloons, and plenty more, and who could forget the Figment Popcorn Bucket?! Soon Disney is releasing a NEW popcorn bucket — and this one will be extra exclusive.
WDW News Today

2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks

The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Find Out If YOU Qualify for This Exclusive 2023 Disney World Hotel Discount

Already thinking about your next Disney World vacation?. We know what that’s like — and for some, your next trip could be even sooner than you think! There’s a NEW Disney World Resort hotel discount available, but only for select guests. We’ve got all the details so you can see if you qualify for this exclusive Disney World Resort hotel discount!
disneyfoodblog.com

DATES Announced for 2023 & 2024 runDisney Races in Disney World

Looking for a way to stay active and celebrate your love for Disney?. runDisney holds several races each year with different themes and you even get to run through the theme parks in some of them! There are so many events to choose from like the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, the Princess Half Marathon weekend, and even an EPCOT Food & Wine-themed run! But now, you can start planning for races in 2023 and 2024, because Disney just announced dates!
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Just Dropped Black Panther (!!!) Ears

We’ve seen some pretty stellar Marvel Mickey and Minnie ears in the past, like the Scarlet Witch ears, Mighty Thor ears, and even a pair dedicated to the God of Mischief, Loki. But, Disney is getting ready for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they’ve released a NEW pair of ears to celebrate!

Comments / 0

Community Policy