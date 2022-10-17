ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

VIDEO: Kemp, Abrams debate in gubernatorial rematch

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate

ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Ga. governor candidates to take debate stage

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia governor candidates are taking the debate stage to show voters why they should be the Peach State’s next governor. Candidates Brian Kemp, the current governor, Stacey Abrams and Shane Hazel are set to take the stage. The debate starts at 7 p.m. Watch the...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Watch: Brad Raffensperger and Bee Nguyen spar in Georgia Secretary of State debate

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger debated his challengers, Democratic State Rep. Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz. The debate was moderated by Lisa Rayam, host of Morning Edition at WABE, with panelists Matt Brown (The Washington Post) and Mark Niesse (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution). The...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlinq.com

Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?

Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WATCH LIVE AT 7PM: Georgia Gubernatorial Debate

The Atlanta Press Club will host a gubernatorial debate Monday night. You can watch the debate here on WRBL.com via the video player above live at 7 p.m. ET. All qualified candidates have confirmed their participation. They are: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Shane Hazel. Donna Lowry, from Georgia Public Broadcasting, will […]
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgians 'blow away' previous turnout record on 1st day of early voting

ATLANTA - Day two of early voting in Georgia hasn't kicked off yet and election officials say voter turnout has already outpaced numbers from the previous midterm election. The Georgia Secretary of State's chief operating officers says more than 125,000 voted on day one of early voting yesterday. In the...
GEORGIA STATE
