VIDEO: Kemp, Abrams debate in gubernatorial rematch

Kemp, Abrams and Hazel's Heated Debate for Georgia Governor 2022
Abrams (D) Kemp (R) and Hazel (I) Sound off in a Heated Debate for GA Governor. Stacey Abrams (D), Brian Kemp (R) & Shane Hazel (I) race for the Governors seat 2022Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club.
Both sides pulling out big names to get people to the polls in Georgia
ATLANTA — If you didn’t believe Georgia is now at the center of the political universe, you only have to look at all the big names coming to the state to campaign for both sides. The Secretary of State’s Office said Georgia has already seeing record early voting...
Hispanic, Latin Georgians split down the middle on party lines, new poll shows
ATLANTA — A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be...
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
Ga. governor candidates to take debate stage
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia governor candidates are taking the debate stage to show voters why they should be the Peach State’s next governor. Candidates Brian Kemp, the current governor, Stacey Abrams and Shane Hazel are set to take the stage. The debate starts at 7 p.m. Watch the...
Mayor Van Johnson participates in ‘Building A Better Georgia’ White House event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House. The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities. “I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we […]
Watch: Brad Raffensperger and Bee Nguyen spar in Georgia Secretary of State debate
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger debated his challengers, Democratic State Rep. Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz. The debate was moderated by Lisa Rayam, host of Morning Edition at WABE, with panelists Matt Brown (The Washington Post) and Mark Niesse (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution). The...
Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'
With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?
On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?
Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
WATCH LIVE AT 7PM: Georgia Gubernatorial Debate
The Atlanta Press Club will host a gubernatorial debate Monday night. You can watch the debate here on WRBL.com via the video player above live at 7 p.m. ET. All qualified candidates have confirmed their participation. They are: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Shane Hazel. Donna Lowry, from Georgia Public Broadcasting, will […]
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
GA candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta, Herschel Walker does not participate
ATLANTA — Candidates for both House and Senate squared off Sunday night in a series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at those debates as it started with a fiery to-and-fro between Republican incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers.
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
More than 100,000 Georgians cast ballots on first day of early voting, smashing record
ATLANTA — Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday with the general election only 22 days away. Polls opened at 7 a.m. in many locations across Georgia for early voting, which runs until Friday, Nov. 4. In addition, there are two mandatory days of Saturday voting on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
Georgians 'blow away' previous turnout record on 1st day of early voting
ATLANTA - Day two of early voting in Georgia hasn't kicked off yet and election officials say voter turnout has already outpaced numbers from the previous midterm election. The Georgia Secretary of State's chief operating officers says more than 125,000 voted on day one of early voting yesterday. In the...
How Warnock’s church highlights the key to Georgia’s Senate race
The campaign is focusing on Herschel Walker's foibles, but strategists note that Warnock also has to "requalify" himself with Black voters.
