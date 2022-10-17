ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County reports death of fully vaccinated woman, 33 new COVID-19 cases

By Mia Morales
 2 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, as well the death of one fully vaccinated woman.

According to a press release from Cameron County Public Health, 14 out the 33 positive cases were confirmed by PCR testing. The remaining 19 cases were confirmed positive by antigen testing.

Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see increase of COVID-19 cases

Cameron Count Public Health also reported a COVID-19-related death of a fully vaccinated woman. According to the release, the woman was over 90 years old.

As of Monday, 83.73% of the population six months and older in Cameron County are fully vaccinated and 99.99% have received at least one dose, the release stated.

ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

