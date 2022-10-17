Read full article on original website
Teichert Ponds shooting suspects charged, daughter arrested as suspected getaway driver
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two residents were charged for a shooting at Teichert Ponds on Oct. 15, 2022. An additional woman was arrested for being the suspected getaway driver, said District Attorney Mikes Ramsey. Cousins, Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetriuos Brown, Jr., 25, were arraigned in a Butte County court...
Butte County 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect
ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
krcrtv.com
Man shot inside tent at Teichert Ponds Sunday night, 3 arrested in shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A man was shot Sunday night while in his tent in the area of Teichert Ponds, a well-known transient camp in Chico. According to Chico Police, officers were called to the area just after 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and one to his arm.
Sacramento police detain woman barricaded in home after alleged Oak Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department brought a woman into custody after a reported shooting in Oak Park. They had been trying to arrest the shooting suspect for roughly 6 hours. The incident started around 4:00 p.m. Police responded to the reported shooting at a home along the 3900...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer DA includes murder charge in Auburn fentanyl-related death; defendant pleads not guilty
Aaron Kurtis Dare, 24, of Fair Oaks entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in relation to the Aug. 31 fentanyl death of a 25-year-old Auburn victim. Dare was arrested Sept. 6 and was found with $1,200 worth of fentanyl, evidence of drug sales and a loaded revolver. Dare was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
krcrtv.com
Police find stolen gun during DUI arrest in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police found a stolen firearm while making an arrest for DUI early Tuesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department, an officer stopped Atlantic Alvarez, 22, near east 20th Street and Highway 99 shortly after 1 a.m. and arrested him for driving under the influence.
actionnewsnow.com
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, felon arrests and battery on officer
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 4. Andrew Philip Salino, 37, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and five outside misdemeanor warrants...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 11-15: Suspicious people are out and about
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 11-15, 2022. October 11. Omelet...
Fox40
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
