Palermo, CA

ABC10

Butte County 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested

CONCOW, Calif. — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park

OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.  Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect. "He was making statements that he...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

‘Suspect’ dead after shooting involving Sacramento County deputy

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the police activity and the reason for the street closures, which are in downtown Sacramento. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an officer involved shooting occurred in the 3900 block of 41st Street. A ‘suspect’ has been […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect

ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
ORANGEVALE, CA
FOX40

One person killed, 3 injured in Rocklin three car collision

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died following a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, according to police. Police said one person died while being taken to the hospital. Three others involved in the collision, […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Officers arrest woman after standoff at home, police say

The Latest — Monday, Oct. 17: Police said the shooting suspect, a woman, was arrested without incident. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are attempting to safely arrest a shooting suspect who will not leave a home near the 3900 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer DA includes murder charge in Auburn fentanyl-related death; defendant pleads not guilty

Aaron Kurtis Dare, 24, of Fair Oaks entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in relation to the Aug. 31 fentanyl death of a 25-year-old Auburn victim. Dare was arrested Sept. 6 and was found with $1,200 worth of fentanyl, evidence of drug sales and a loaded revolver. Dare was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

Police find stolen gun during DUI arrest in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — Chico police found a stolen firearm while making an arrest for DUI early Tuesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department, an officer stopped Atlantic Alvarez, 22, near east 20th Street and Highway 99 shortly after 1 a.m. and arrested him for driving under the influence.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Three officers hospitalized after exposure to drug, Sacramento Sheriff says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Police officers and one sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized after coming into contact with a drug while booking an inmate, according to a statement Sunday night from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, two police officers were booking a suspect at the Sacramento County Main Jail […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Loaded gun found during Chico traffic stop, 2 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after officers pulled a driver over in Chico for several vehicle violations. An officer pulled over a vehicle near E. 20th Street and Highway 99 around 1 a.m. Tuesday and contacted the driver. Officers said he was arrested for driving...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigate person illegally making, selling guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it recently learned information about someone who was illegally making and distributing guns in the city.  According to police, they learned, through evidence, that the person was selling guns, including ones they made, along with suppressors. Once they learned what was going on, police turned the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 11-15: Suspicious people are out and about

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 11-15, 2022. October 11. Omelet...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Fox40

3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
WOODLAND, CA

