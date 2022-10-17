East Chicago parents hold emergency meeting over how school handled alleged ‘kill list’

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Parents in East Chicago are holding an emergency meeting Monday night over how a school allegedly handled a teacher accused of having a “kill list.”

On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School, located in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

According to court documents, at around 12:45 p.m., two fifth graders were in the classroom of Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith, for recess detention, when one of the students allegedly heard Carrasquillo say that she wants to kill herself and has a “kill list.” Furthermore, documents allege the teacher told the fifth grader that they are “at the bottom of the list.”

Court documents state she was then transported to the principal’s office, where she allegedly openly stated, “I want to kill myself, staff and students, and I did also make a kill list.”

When asked why, documents allege she told the school’s assistant principal, “I’m having trouble with my mental health and sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom. I also have trauma caused when I went to high school.”

Principal Angelica Foy then arrived to the school to interview Carrasquillo. Documents allege she confirmed again Carrasquillo had a kill list and wanted to kill herself, staff and students.

Documents state Ms. Foy told the teacher she is not to return to the school, pending an investigation, and that “it would likely end in her termination.” Also during the interview, documents allege Carrasquillo told them if she had a car, she would be able to “fit two dead bodies in the trunk.”

The assistant principal also told police that one of the students heard Carrasquillo state that she wanted to kill herself or others in the past, documents allege.

Prosecutors believe Carrasquillo agreed not to return and left the school. That has angered some parents, alleging the school should have took action sooner.

She was charged with felony intimidation and taken into custody the following morning, according to police.

The school moved to an e-learning day Friday and Monday. Some parents told WGN News they are not sending their children to St. Stanislaus until more transparency.

“The school does need to respond to parents,” De Anda-Feliciano said. “Specifically, I want the support of the other parents and a list of demands to help the school because if they’re missing something and we can assist.”

Police also said they requested all locks on the school building be changed, which the school has accommodated.

WGN News reached out to the school for comment on the meeting and have not heard back at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.