ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Woman drowns at Lake Mohave after she went missing day prior

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dz2hc_0icmPvoz00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS) — A woman’s body was found at Lake Mohave on Sunday afternoon after she was missing the day prior.

National Park Service rangers received a report of a missing woman from Lake Mohave on Saturday, October 15.

Around 7 p.m. witnesses called 911 to report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina.

According to National Park Services, she was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Park rangers responded to the scene and started a search and rescue effort in the area until 12 a.m. and then resumed search efforts on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The woman’s body was found around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pedestrian killed at Sunset Park after being run over by truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being run over by a truck in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. The incident was reported around 1:38 p.m. at Sunset Park, near 2601 East SunsetRoad. According to police, a Freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck was traveling eastbound through Sunset Park when […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Motorcyclist dies days after northeast Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcycle rider who was hit in a crash on Monday, Oct. 17 died in the hospital two days later, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The motorcyclist was driving north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. while a Ford Fusion was stopped facing […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department. Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder. LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street. According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideedition.com

Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool

A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant "petty." That's when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Hometown Halloween Carnival At Lake Las Vegas

Halloween is less than two weeks away! Lake Las Vegas is transforming into a spookish and safe Hometown Halloween Carnival, for one day only, making it the best spot to spend family-fun time. Take a leap into The Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to explore all of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy