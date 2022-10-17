ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: DeAndre Hopkins Reacts To Getting Reinstated On Monday

By Mitchell Forde
Fantasy Football 5 Up, 5 Down: DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins will make his long-awaited 2022 season debut on Thursday night.

It appears the former all-pro wide receiver is as excited as anyone.

Hopkins, who missed the first six games due to a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, was added to the Cardinals 53-man roster on Monday. That means he will take the field when the Arizona Cardinals face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Three days before making his first appearance, he tweeted "hope is a good thing," a reference to the iconic movie "The Shawshank Redemption." His tweet included a picture of the movie's main character, Andy Dufresne, beneath a football.

Cardinals fans could certainly use some hope, and Hopkins' return might help. Arizona fell to 2-4 on the season with a 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The team also lost leading receiver Marquise Brown to an injury during the game that is feared to end Brown's season.

In addition to getting Hopkins back, the Cardinals bolstered their wide receiver room by trading for veteran Robbie Anderson on Monday.

Due to injury, Hopkins played in just 10 games last season and caught 42 passes for 572 yards. Those all represented career-low marks. Now that he's been cleared to return to the field, he'll look to get back to his Pro Bowl ways at age 30.

