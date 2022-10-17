Read full article on original website
Casper man charged with murder will undergo third evaluation before entering plea
CASPER, Wyo. — Though arrested and charged with second-degree murder over a year ago, it may be at least another six months before Justin Armando Marquez, 41, enters a plea in Natrona County District Court. Marquez is charged in the death of Casper resident Ryan Schroeder, whose body was...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/11/22–10/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Feds Arrest Casper Convicted Felon For Illegally Possessing Firearms
Federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday arrested a Casper man for being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun and other firearms, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 38, was taken into custody based on a warrant requested by the U.S. Bureau...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct., 18. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
Teenage defendants plead guilty to shooting at over 20 car windows with BB guns in April
CASPER, Wyo. — Three adults have now pleaded guilty to their roles in an overnight cruise last April during which they destroyed over 20 car windows with BB and pellet guns. John Pettid entered his guilty plea in Natrona County District Court to the charge of felony conspiracy to commit property destruction. Co-conspirators Caleb Elton and Casey Neal have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper
Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/17/22 – 10/19/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — At least one suspect was observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Law enforcement arrived at the residence on the 1300 block of South Washington...
Suspect in custody after alleged assault Tuesday afternoon in central Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A male suspect is in the custody of the Casper Police Department following multiple alleged assaults Tuesday afternoon at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, authorities told Oil City News on scene. Officers were dispatched to the reported fight around 4:30 p.m. There were three alleged victims, each...
Thrilling & Exciting News For Kids Living In Natrona County
She's been a part of country music longer than many of us have been alive and she's one of the most well know women in the world. Dolly built an empire and is a truly the most inspirational, business savvy, talented and down to earth woman. She does great things for so many, including kids across the world.
Casper City Council rescheduling first reading of new false alarm rules for Nov. 1
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council was initially slated to hold the first reading for consideration of a proposed new ordinance aiming to crack down on repeat false private intrusion and false hold-up alarms on Tuesday, but will likely reschedule that for Tuesday, Nov. 1. During Tuesday’s regular...
Natrona School Board Interviews: Porambo and Studer
This is the third article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Joseph Porambo, who has been a restaurant manager for a few decades and is a grandfather of two kids that have recently entered public school, said he's worried about the safety of students and the curriculum being taught.
VIDEO: Gang Warfare Erupts Between Thomas Gobbles Gang and Multiple Other Turkeys in Casper
It was like a scene from West Side Story, except instead of the Jets and the Sharks doing battle over the love of Maria, it's the Thomas Gobbles Gang and a group of interlopers feuding over bird seed. And instead of happening in New York, it's happening in a Downtown...
With eye to attracting new development, Casper City Council finishes rezone near Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — With an eye to making more property available for industrial or commercial development, the Casper City Council approved an ordinance to rezone some city-owned property near the Ford Wyoming Center on third and final reading Tuesday. While Casper has a lot land available zoned for commercial...
Council authorizes City of Casper to stop absorbing card service fees when residents pay utility bills
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council passed a resolution authorizing the city to transition to a new service fee model when residents use credit or debit cards to make utility payments. The city will transition away from absorbing credit and debit card service fees when residents...
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
Commissioners to hold public hearings on two proposed subdivisions
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners will hold a pair of public hearings at its bi-weekly meeting today at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a pair of proposed subdivisions. The proposed Clear Canyon subdivision is located adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Director Named ‘Woman of Influence’ by Wyoming Business Report
The Wyoming Business Report has recently named Kilty Brown, the Executive Director of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, the 2022 'Woman of Influence' honoree in the field of Health Care. Brown has served as the non-profit organization's Executive Director since 2017. She is a registered nurse who holds a master's...
Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
