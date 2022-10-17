Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Small North Carolina town works to move on after mayor’s sudden resignation
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill has resigned, effective immediately. Hill’s resignation letter was posted Monday on the Pink Hill News Facebook page. He was in his first year as the town’s mayor after serving as a commissioner and as the water and sewer system leader. In the letter, Hill said […]
Social district in New Bern in discussion again
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Social districts continue to be a huge topic of discussion for communities throughout North Carolina, including in Eastern North Carolina. However, one city put the idea aside a few months ago and now some are wanting to revisit the option. Several business owners have mixed feelings on the idea of […]
cbs17
Wilson to launch ‘sip and stroll’ in downtown social district next week
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Wilson is joining others, including Raleigh, by soon launching a downtown social district that will allow relaxed rules for drinking alcohol in certain areas and times. The social districts, which are also called “sip and stroll” areas, are growing among towns and...
Williamston will have new option for overnight stay
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
WECT
Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for schools in Surf City
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners discussed modular classroom units for schools that are running out of classroom space at their meeting on October 17. Modular units for schools in Surf City. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for quad mobile units for the next school...
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
Councilmember introduces policy to promote sale of vacant city-owned properties
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston councilmember Chris J. Suggs will introduce a policy at Tuesday night’s city council meeting aimed at promoting the sale of vacant city-owned properties and streaming the city’s property bidding process. “The City of Kinston currently owns several hundred vacant and underutilized properties throughout our community that has been a strain […]
wcti12.com
Narcan vending machine in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County now has a Narcan vending machine. It's located in the Magistrate's Office lobby at the Pitt County Detention Center on New Hope Rd. in Greenville. The Narcan is free based on grant funding.
wcti12.com
Bridge in Greene County closed for drainage improvements
SNOW HILL, Greene County — A bridge on Stocks McLawhorn Road, east of Snow Hill, is scheduled to close Monday, October 24th, 2022 for drainage improvements, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Workers will replace the 55-year-old bridge with an aluminum culvert. The road is expected to...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Bear Town Bear Unveiling at Greenbrier Neighborhood Park
October 20th, 2022 at 4 p.m. Community of Greenbrier & Emerald Golf Club at Pine Valley Drive. Craven Arts Council & Gallery is pleased to host the unveiling of New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear. The public is invited to attend this unveiling to welcome “Patchwork”, meet the artist, and hear the story of how this Bear came to life as a family’s gift to honor a life well lived.
wcti12.com
ENC election candidates voice their opinions at candidate forum
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On October 18th, 2022, the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum to feature candidates competing in races for North Carolina State and House of Representatives Districts 8 and 9. Voting for the General Election is November 8th, but voters have until November...
Goldsboro driver has new crowning achievement in state championship
Goldsboro, N.C. — Being around automobiles has been automatic for Clay Jones most of his life. His father, John Jones, raced go karts and stock cars. His parents met at a go-kart track. His grandfather used to own and operate Wilson County Speedway in the 1970s. "My dad raced,...
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
neusenews.com
Public Lenoir County and surrounding counties, Housing Choice voucher program owner Orientation/Briefing
THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF KINSTON WOULD LIKE TO WELCOME YOU THE PROPERTY OWNER/LANDLORD/MANAGERS TO OUR HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER PROGRAM OWNER ORIENTATION/BRIEFING November 10, 2022 10:00 AM-2:00 PM AT CARVER COURTS TRAINING ROOM 301 EAST BRIGHT STREET KINSTON, NC 28501. If you or someone you know has one...
WITN
Thousands of gallons of sewage spill onto wetland in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled onto a wetland area off of the Tar River Greenway in Greenville this week. Greenville Utilities says the sewage spill was discovered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The spill was the result of a “leak on a sewer force main...
Greenville Utilities reports wastewater spill
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened on Monday. The spill was reported around 1:30 p.m. as a sewer force main that overflowed near 2900 E. 2nd St. It resulted in approximately 5,900 gallons of wastewater spilling. GUC officials said the spill dumped into a wetland area adjacent to […]
wpde.com
Fish truck overturns on North Carolina highway blocking traffic
GODWIN, N.C. (WPDE) — Part of a highway in North Carolina was shut down Tuesday morning after a fish truck overturned. The North Carolina Dept. of Transportation said part of Interstate 95 was closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that was carrying catfish, according to WTVD. Around...
Comments / 1