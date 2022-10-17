Read full article on original website
Newcomer students dive into English and inspire to succeed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hurricane Ian brings a wave of newcomers to Grand Island. School leaders say they're seeing an influx in Cuban students displaced from Florida who are seeking opportunity in Nebraska. Those kids join more than 400 English learners at Grand Island Senior High. Lupita Ayala was...
Anonymously or not ... the Tri-Cities want to hear from you
TRI-CITIES, NEB. — Anonymously or not, the Tri-Cities want to hear from you. That request, whether it be a complaint or applause to the city, will be heard from their respective departments. Since 2007, the City of Kearney has tackled an abundance of cases. “5,000 cases since then," said...
Harvest wraps up year of extremes: record farm income, record expenses, and drought
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — A used combine is still an upgrade for Jason Lewis. “It'll self-adjust all your combine settings,” he said, pointing to the monitor on his new-to-him John Deere machine. Corn harvest is officially halfway complete in Nebraska and on this farm, nearing the end. “We're...
Mental Health Awareness: Food banks
AXTELL, Neb. — The holiday season is just weeks away, and with the hits the economy is taking, food banks are feeling the strain to keep items stocked. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV on First at Five with more on that topic.
Grand Island man facing federal meth charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces a federal drug charge after pounds of meth were found in his vehicle in March. Jose Guerrero-Lopez, 29, is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to a criminal...
Festoon lights shine over downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island downtown area is installing new festoon lights for a change of pace. Each block that has lights contains about 600 bulbs and is in the air about 17 feet. The city says the lights will be up 24/7 after they are fully installed and ready.
Nebraska Extension: Franklin County 4-H Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Neb, — With the start of Fall comes the planning for some holiday events happening in just a couple of weeks. Rhonda Herrick with Nebraska Extension has more on the Franklin County 4-H Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off. The Parade of Lights is a celebration to...
Law enforcement releases more information on Texas homicide that ends in pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement has released more information about a homicide that occurred in the Houston area last week and ended in a pursuit near Grand Island. According to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, around noon last Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a missing person. Upon arrival, a man told deputies his wife, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, and his son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, were missing and stated his 2011 Mazda 3 was also missing.
Palmer family receives support after their son was diagnosed with a rare disease
PALMER, Neb. — “He is a spit fire, our second-born wild child,” said Whitney and Brian Hake as they described their 3-year-old son, Sutton. “He’s our social butterfly, he will talk to anyone and anything,” said Whitney. They said he is full of energy, like...
Fire crews battle structure fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. According to Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes, fire crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Pawnee Avenue, northeast of Hastings, referencing a detached structure on fire.
Chicago man charged after I-80 pursuit from Wood River to Kearney
A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly led Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit from Wood River to Kearney Tuesday. Steven Little, 31, is charged in Hall County Court with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, refusing to submit to a test, tampering with physical evidence and speeding more than 36 MPH over the limit on the interstate.
Hastings planning commission approves next step for 'Racino'
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Planning Commission voted to approved the zoning and conditional use permit for a new horse racing and casino structure in Hastings at Osborne Drive West and Madden Road, just north of Wal-Mart. The next step for the project is for the City Council to...
