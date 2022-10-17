Police seek tips as Gresham homicide remains unsolved nearly 1 year later

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — After nearly 11 months of no arrests, Gresham police are turning to the public in hopes of gathering any new information connected to an unsolved homicide.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, the Gresham Police Department received a call about an unresponsive man at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.

Upon their arrival, officers found 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias dead from a gunshot wound. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the Portland man’s death a homicide several days later.

Whoever killed Santos-Elias has remained at large since the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspect information was ever released.

Although police interviewed several people who were around the crime scene that night, investigators believe that Santos-Elias was there for some time before his body was found and reported to 911.

“Police are reaching out to the public again in hopes that someone who was in the park or someone who knows something will come forward and have the courage to tell police what they know about what happened that night,” Gresham police said in a release on Monday.

GPD asks that anyone with additional information on what transpired that night call the tipline at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.