Read full article on original website
Related
Xbox Alleges That PlayStation Intentionally Kept Call Of Duty Out Of Game Pass For A Long Time
Xbox has asserted that PlayStation has prevented Call of Duty from being made available on Xbox Game Pass for a long time. The approximately $70 billion acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has been surrounded by a great deal of disarray and controversy. Recently, the technology giant confirmed that this year...
EA is shutting down online servers for several games in the coming months
In brief: Electronic Arts is preparing to shut down the online component of several games over the coming months and some of your favorites may be on the list. Additional titles will no doubt be added to the list as we inch closer to 2023. According to EA's Online Service...
ComicBook
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
knowtechie.com
Netflix is officially working on a cloud gaming service
Netflix has revealed it is seriously exploring the cloud gaming space and that it wants to look past just casual games. During TechCrunch Disrupt, Netflix’s VP of game developer Mike Verdu outlined some of the basic ideas about Netflix’s foray into cloud gaming. Essentially, Netflix wants to start out small and slowly expand.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
Sony believes PlayStation gamers will switch to Xbox for Call Of Duty
Even though Call Of Duty will stay on PlayStation until 2023, Sony has claimed that the Activision acquisition could be enough for gamers to swap from PlayStation to Xbox for potential exclusive extras. You'll recall that Call Of Duty has had exclusive extras for PlayStation players for a number of...
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
dotesports.com
Netflix is ‘seriously exploring’ cloud gaming options for its subscription service
It seems that Netflix isn’t done with its game development escapade and is now exploring the cloud side of gaming. The vice president of Netflix’s gaming division, Mike Verdu, said during the TechCrunch Disrupt Conference that the company is seriously exploring cloud gaming. This seems like a move that could reach a wider audience of gamers.
hypebeast.com
Microsoft Plans To Build Xbox Its Own Mobile Gaming Platform and Store
Following its nearly $70 billion USD acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has revealed its plans to build a mobile gaming platform and store for Xbox, The Verge first reported. The news comes from a document filed with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is currently investigating the acquisition....
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
ComicBook
Xbox Responds to CMA Concerns Over Activision Blizzard Purchase
Last month, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) decided that it needed to have a Phase 2 investigation into Xbox's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard. The ruling was highly-critical of Microsoft, citing concerns of a "substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom." Microsoft has now issued an official response, going after the CMA's claims that the purchase could do harm to Sony in particular if Call of Duty were to become an exclusive. Microsoft's response goes after each of the CMA's points, while also citing industry pundits that claim the regulators are trying to protect Sony's interests.
ComicBook
Xbox October Update Adds Some Handy New Console Features
The team at Xbox has rolled out a new console update, and users can expect a handful of new quality-of-life features. The biggest of these now allows users to control the TV's volume from the console itself. Essentially, this works through the HDMI cable, and users can now find a "TV Volume" option listed in the Audio & Music section. It's a simple little addition, but the idea is that it makes it easier for players to adjust the volume quick without having to look for the TV remote.
PlayStation has blocked Call of Duty from Game Pass, says Xbox
As Microsoft has been fighting for its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision to go through, a whole lot of interesting information has made its way to the surface. For starters, Microsoft revealed that it apparently doesn't consider Activision to make any "must have” games, arguing that making any of Activision’s games Xbox exclusives (yes, including Call of Duty), “would simply not be profitable”.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ announces double XP weekend dates
Overwatch 2 had a rough launch, but developer Blizzard is now attempting to soften the blow for fans of the team-based shooter by giving three double XP weekends. Previously, Blizzard announced that double XP, free skins and a weapons charm would be made available for players who might be feeling disheartened around the rocky launch of the game. Now, it has announced there will be three double XP weekends that start as soon as tomorrow (October 21).
techunwrapped.com
You can now download The Sims 4 + DLC for free, and you’ll keep them forever!
The Sims is one of EA’s best-known sagas. This title has always been considered “the game for those who don’t like video games”, since its approach, as a life simulator, is capable of engaging anyone for hours in front of the computer. The last installment of this game saw the light of day in 2014, already 8 years ago. Since then it has received a multitude of updates and nearly 60 DLCs full of content so that people do not lack hours of play. And, although it has always been a paid game, from today we will be able to download it for free.
IGN
Netflix Launching New Gaming Studio Led by Former Overwatch Producer
Netflix is continuing its expansion into gaming by opening a new development studio in Southern California. According to TechCrunch, Netflix’s VP of gaming, Mike Verdu, said this new studio will include former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch boss Chako Sonny at the helm. “He could have done anything, but...
The Verge
Riot Games has acquired Wargaming Sydney, part of the company behind World of Tanks
Video game developer and publisher Riot Games has announced its acquisition of Wargaming Sydney, a gaming software development studio that’s part of Cyprus-based Wargaming, the publisher behind titles such as World of Tanks and World of Warships. Riot did not disclose the price of the purchase. Wargaming Sydney is...
CNET
Microsoft's Xbox Mobile Gaming Store Rising as Apple, Google Competitor
Microsoft is creating an Xbox mobile store to take on Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, it revealed in filings with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority and previously reported on by The Verge. It comes as the agency investigates Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which the company says will help fill out its upcoming Xbox Mobile Platform.
Comments / 0