MINNEAPOLIS - More than one-third of the way through their first season under coach Kevin O'Connell, the Minnesota Vikings have the only two-game lead among the NFL's eight divisions. The question about how close this team is to seriously contending for the Super Bowl - with a roster mostly similar to the one that missed the playoffs the last two years - remains unanswered. With their strong start ahead of an unusually large middle of the pack in the NFC, though, the Vikings have at least set themselves up for some meaningful football down the stretch. This much is clear:...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 MINUTES AGO