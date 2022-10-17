ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, IN

WANE-TV

Coldest night of fall tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date. Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne zoo closes due to ‘extreme weather’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing its doors at 1:30 p.m. to keep visitors, staff and animals “safe from the weather” via a social media post. This comes after the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light to moderate rain and snow through Tuesday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. 10PM MON-5AM TUE: Lake effect rain and snow showers persist. Snow showers are likely with temperatures for some falling into the lower 30s. Some snow showers could bring a coating of snow to grassy or elevated surfaces. Not everyone will see accumulation because the ground temperatures are still in the 40s. Too warm for major snow accumulations.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Clean & Green team adds 18 trash cans to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents can expect to see many more trash cans across downtown thanks to a local partnership. In a partnership with the City of Fort Wayne, Downtown Fort Wayne’s Clean & Green team installed 18 new streetscape “litter receptacles” throughout the 99-block Downtown District and its neighboring corridors.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rain/snow mix possible early week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The warm air of the weekend will be replaced with much colder weather to start the work week and we could experience our first snowflakes of the season at that time as well. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

East State back open after crew hits gas line

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of East State Boulevard was closed for several hours in Fort Wayne after a gas line was ruptured. A construction crew hit a gas line in front of Blackhawk Christian School, at Lahmeyer Road, according to a letter from Blackhawk Christian School Principal Mark Harmon obtained by WANE 15.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City to start leaf collection on Halloween in Fort Wayne neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city released on Monday this year’s schedule for leaf pickup in neighborhoods throughout Fort Wayne. The city announced in a release the Fort Wayne Street Department will be collecting leaves in more than 400 neighborhoods starting on Halloween. Leaf pickup begins Oct....
FORT WAYNE, IN
walls102.com

Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels

BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
BURLINGTON, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
FORT WAYNE, IN

