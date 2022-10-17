Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Coldest night of fall tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date. Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s...
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne zoo closes due to ‘extreme weather’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing its doors at 1:30 p.m. to keep visitors, staff and animals “safe from the weather” via a social media post. This comes after the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on...
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light to moderate rain and snow through Tuesday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. 10PM MON-5AM TUE: Lake effect rain and snow showers persist. Snow showers are likely with temperatures for some falling into the lower 30s. Some snow showers could bring a coating of snow to grassy or elevated surfaces. Not everyone will see accumulation because the ground temperatures are still in the 40s. Too warm for major snow accumulations.
WANE-TV
Clean & Green team adds 18 trash cans to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents can expect to see many more trash cans across downtown thanks to a local partnership. In a partnership with the City of Fort Wayne, Downtown Fort Wayne’s Clean & Green team installed 18 new streetscape “litter receptacles” throughout the 99-block Downtown District and its neighboring corridors.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Rain/snow mix possible early week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The warm air of the weekend will be replaced with much colder weather to start the work week and we could experience our first snowflakes of the season at that time as well. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by...
WANE-TV
East State back open after crew hits gas line
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of East State Boulevard was closed for several hours in Fort Wayne after a gas line was ruptured. A construction crew hit a gas line in front of Blackhawk Christian School, at Lahmeyer Road, according to a letter from Blackhawk Christian School Principal Mark Harmon obtained by WANE 15.
WANE-TV
‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
WANE-TV
City to start leaf collection on Halloween in Fort Wayne neighborhoods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city released on Monday this year’s schedule for leaf pickup in neighborhoods throughout Fort Wayne. The city announced in a release the Fort Wayne Street Department will be collecting leaves in more than 400 neighborhoods starting on Halloween. Leaf pickup begins Oct....
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
WANE-TV
Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
WANE-TV
Chipotle at Jefferson Pointe moving to old Bob Evans, and adding a drive-thru
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Jefferson Pointe Chipotle is moving to a stand-alone, larger location a few hundred feet away. A Chipotle representative confirmed to WANE 15 that the fast casual eatery was relocating from inside the shopping center to the old Bob Evans location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd.
WANE-TV
Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
