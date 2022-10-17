Read full article on original website
Columbine Manor’s Trick or Treat Street is October 28th
Round up all your little ghosts and goblins and take them to Trick or Treat Street at Columbine Manor. Columbine Manor Care Center is at 530 W. 16th Street in Salida.
Salida Volleyball Falls To Vanguard in 4 Sets
The Lady Spartans fall to the Vanguard Coursers in 4 sets on senior night in their last home match of the season. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years in five states and there is nothing like coming back home to Colorado. The most important step of my journey has been marrying my beautiful wife Jeanine and welcoming our son Dillon at the end of 2020. I have gotten to do play by play for some big time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
Super Radio Auction Leftover Deals
Check out the updated list of Super Radio Auction Deals! We only have a limited amount of each, so don’t wait! Get them before they’re gone. Big O Tires$50 Certificate For Tire Rotation And Balance$30. Blue Coyote RanchTwo Night Stay In A Cabin Or Inn Room$420. Casey’s CleanoutsGift...
Salt Canyon Fire along Highway 115 just north of Florence now 90% contained
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews have a wildland fire burning along Highway 115 almost fully contained Wednesday, clearing the scene but monitoring the burn scar overnight. According to officials with Fort Carson, the fire began Tuesday afternoon, off-post along the highway, then spread into an adjacent a Fort Carson...
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
Chaffee County Can’t Seem to Get Past its Post Office Woes
If there was a saga titled “Post Office Woes,” Chaffee County might get its own chapter. Having already had trauma related to the Buena Vista Post Office, and with the Salida Post Office reportedly losing its downtown delivery person, this time it’s the little Nathrop Post Office. Located right along U.S. 285, across the road from the Nathrop old town site, it serves the rural middle portion of the county between the town of Buena Vista and the city of Salida.
Thursday, October 20, 2022 Weather
Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue…. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 75. Look for an overnight low of 39. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 69, a low of 33. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 57 with a low of...
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
Tuesday, October 18th Weather
Mostly sunny and cool again today. Clear skies and mild conditions will continue through Saturday. A cold front arrives on Sunday bringing our next chance of rain and much colder air to begin next week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 67. Look for an overnight low...
Custer County Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement Regarding Termination of Deputy
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning the termination of one of its deputies. On August 11th, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a criminal complaint involving a Custer County Deputy. Sheriff Hill notified the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and requested their assistance. The deputy was put on administrative leave following receipt of the complaint, pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation.
BlueTriton conservation easement on track
Larry Lawrence provided an update on the status of the BlueTriton Brands conservation easement at Tuesday’s Chaffee County Commissioners meeting, stating, “We will meet our Dec. 31 deadline.”. Completing the conservation easement by the end of the year is a requirement of the Chaffee County 1041 permit that...
Cañon City man waives preliminary hearing as negotiations for plea deal continue
The Cañon City man responsible for Custer and Fremont counties advising residents on both sides of the county line to shelter in place Sept. 8 waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in exchange for continuing negotiations of an offer made by the prosecution. In that case, Logun Langill Jordan, 33,...
Crestone Man Missing [Update]
[UPDATE] According to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, David Herrmann has been found. [Original story] The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 62-year-old David Herrmann, who is missing. Herrmann was last seen in the Casita Park area near Crestone. Herrmann left his house...
