Fargo police have two suspects under arrest and are searching for a third person in connection with an early morning disturbance. Authorities were called to a south side neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. for a call that included possible shots fired. When officers arrived they observed a vehicle that matched the description associated with the call. As police attempted to stop the SUV the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

FARGO, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO