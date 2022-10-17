Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and police are still searching for one man following calls for shots fired and a chase in Fargo. Police say it started around 12:14 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 when police got a call for shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident
Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
kvrr.com
Police searching for suspect following gunshot reports in south Fargo
FARGO (KVRR) – A suspect is on the run after reports of possible shots fired led to a chase overnight in Fargo. Fargo Police responded to a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired just after midnight in the 3300 block of 31st Avenue South. They saw an...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo pursuit results in 2 arrests
Fargo police have two suspects under arrest and are searching for a third person in connection with an early morning disturbance. Authorities were called to a south side neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. for a call that included possible shots fired. When officers arrived they observed a vehicle that matched the description associated with the call. As police attempted to stop the SUV the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
trfradio.com
Suspect Charged with Fleeing Following High Speed Pursuit
A Fargo man was arrested following a high speed pursuit Monday afternoon in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Jesse Saldviar, 45, fled from a traffic stop, at times reaching speeds more than 120 miles per hour. NDHP Troopers attempted to utilize spike strips near the...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after chase near Emerado
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after leading police on a chase near Emerado. It happened at 2:15 PM Monday. A NDHP Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for speeding at a speed of 85 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers say, the driver then sped off, traveling eastbound on US Highway 2 at speeds more than 120 mph.
valleynewslive.com
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead. It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead. There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation. Police were on scene for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man arrested for fleeing authorities
(Emerado, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after leading numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase through Grand Forks and Trail Counties. A trooper tried to stop a car on Highway 2 near Emerado for speeding Monday afternoon but the driver took off, with speeds topping 120 mph. Troopers set out stop sticks near the Reynolds/Buxton exit but the fleeing driver turned onto a county road. He was eventually stopped just north of the beet plant in Hillsboro.
kvrr.com
Active Threat Training Planned for Thursday at DGF School in Glyndon
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — You’ll notice a large law enforcement presence at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School in Glyndon Thursday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says Active Threat Training will be held at the school all day starting at 1 in the afternoon and going until 10 at night. The...
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police searching for woman connected to shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are looking for a woman they believe is connected to a shooting. A warrant has been issued for Tarnelle Abraham for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for a shooting October 10th on 42nd Street South. Fargo Police have released the above photo of Abraham, and...
valleynewslive.com
Traffic stop turns up fentanyl and meth paraphernalia in Griggs County
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are behind bars after deputies uncovered drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Griggs County, North Dakota. The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle while patrolling in the rural Hannaford/Sutton area on Monday, October 17. Deputies discovered a number of pills, one of which tested positive for fentanyl. The driver was in possession of a glass pipe commonly used for consumption of methamphetamine and deputies say the passenger had multiple felony warrants.
lakesarearadio.net
Man Stabbed near Mahnomen Airlifted to Fargo Hospital
MAHNOMEN (KFGO/KDLM) – A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after he was stapped early Tuesday morning near Mahnomen. Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther says the victim was stabbed in the back at the Riverland Housing Development east of Mahnomen. A suspect has been identified, but was gone prior to the arrival of Law Enforcement.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suspect on the run after stabbing man in Mahnomen County
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say a man is on the run after stabbing another man early this morning in Mahnomen County. Officials say it was shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday when a man was brought to a Mahnomen emergency room with stab wounds to the back. The victim was soon flown to Fargo for care.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested for arson, accused of starting a fire in north Fargo late Sunday night. Fargo Police were called to a suspicious fire involving leaves burning in the 1300 block of University Drive North. Police say the suspect was believed to be hiding so officers began collecting information from witnesses in the area.
kvrr.com
Cause of Latest Maplelag Resort Fire “Undetermined”
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The cause of a fire that destroyed Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes last week is undetermined. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said a state fire investigator told him that he was not able to determine a definitive cause for the blaze. Glander said there...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo. Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E. Authorities say the...
valleynewslive.com
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
