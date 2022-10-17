ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Christina Hall Shows Support for Candace Owens’ Documentary ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Christina Hall and her husband recently showed support for Candace Owens and her controversial documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.” Here’s how the HGTV star endorsed the political commentator and what fans are saying about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37u1ib_0icmOmRh00
(L-R) Christina Hall and Candace Owens | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Jason Davis/Getty Images

Christina Hall showed support for Candace Owens’ new documentary, ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’

On Oct. 12, The Daily Wire released a documentary called The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM by political commentator Candace Owens.

This film centers around the death of George Floyd and the arrest and incarceration of Derek Chauvin, as well as investigating what happened to the millions of dollars generated by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

Owens was recently seen with Kanye West , and both celebrities wore shirts that said “ White Lives Matter .” According to Rolling Stone , George Floyd’s family is considering legal action against Owens for the documentary and West for his comments about Floyd’s death.

On Oct. 13, Owens shared an Instagram post celebrating the documentary. HGTV star Christina Hall revealed she is a fan of Owens, and the new documentary, with a comment that has garnered nearly 400 likes.

Hall wrote, “We watched it last night, Josh and I are always so impressed with your tenacity and fearlessness. You are a true bada**.” The HGTV star added a red heart emoji at the end of her comment.

Christina Hall’s husband Josh also endorsed Candace Owens’ documentary

Josh Hall, Christina Hall’s new husband , also showed support for Candace Owens’ documentary on the conservative political commentator’s Instagram post. The former police officer is the HGTV star’s third husband. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children. Christina was also married to English TV presenter Ant Anstead , with whom she shares one son.

“Candace, our family is proud of you and the work you do and continue to do,” Josh commented on Owens’ post. “Like grandma always told us, there is not enough chiefs and too many Indians. You my friend are a chief! Keep up the good fight my sister from another mister.”

The HGTV star’s fans are divided

Christina Hall fans are torn over the HGTV star and her husband’s reactions to the Candace Owens documentary.

Some are leaving positive replies to Christina’s comment on Owens’ post. “So happy to see you here,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Love that our Hollywood stars are not all woke. Your family and drive for the BEST of your family is a beautiful example!! God bless you guys.”

But on a Reddit thread, many fans are furious that Christina supported the documentary. “HGTV needs to can Christina. This is so gross on top of everything else,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Soooo disappointed by her.”

RELATED: Everything We Know About Christina Haack’s Husband Joshua Hall

Comments / 39

Edward Blancett
1d ago

Not surprised over some of these comments up here from those Hating on Candice Owens. Hack-Tavists and much of the Black Community had a Narrative Darn It. It doesn't have to be True, just Perpetuated. They're not big fans of Black people who go against the Official Message.

Reply
3
iwasanegg
2d ago

All right🙌 Christina's on the red team 🎉 Love her designs and it inspired me in the house I'm building.

Reply
10
Shelli Kasper
2d ago

I will never buy anything that you support or do. You are really really disappointing and disturbing

Reply(2)
16
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
The Independent

Kanye marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?

A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...
TMZ.com

Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e

9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail

Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Laughs in Herschel Walker’s ‘Stupid’ Face

“Trump’s celebrity apprentice down in Georgia had a very bad day,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue Tuesday night before launching into a merciless takedown of Herschel Walker following The Daily Beast bombshell about the anti-abortion candidate paying for a girlfriend’s abortion. Noting that Walker characterizes himself...
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Friends Believe Candace Owens Is A Bad Influence

Kanye West has been spending all of his time with Owens. Kanye West and Candace Owens have been spending a whole lot of time together as of late. The controversial political commentator has been by Ye’s side for many of his recent blunders, and at every step, she has sought to defend him. For instance, she recently claimed that Kanye’s tweet was not anti-semitic, even though he said he was going Defcon 3 on Jewish people.
hotnewhiphop.com

Antonio Brown Stands With Kanye West, Says “All Lives Matter”

AB remains on the side of his business partner. Kanye West has caught a lot of flack over this past week after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to his latest Yeezy fashion show. Ye wore the shirt alongside Candace Owens, and in the aftermath of all this, he defended himself by saying that BLM is a scam organization.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
HollywoodLife

Trevor Noah Slams Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks: ‘I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin’

Trevor Noah, 38, made it clear to viewers that he is not tolerating Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic social media posts during the Oct. 11 episode of The Daily Show. “I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**, I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”, the TV host said. “I’m not even joking about it, threatening to go ‘death con 3’ on Jewish people?”, Trevor said before correcting Ye’s spelling of the term. “I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

207K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy