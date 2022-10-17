An entrepreneur! 90 Day Fiancé star Charlie Potthast has been keeping busy ever since his hiatus from filming the TLC show. The Florida native was estranged from his family for most of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever? season 7, but he and his wife, Megan Potthast, returned on the Sunday, September 25 episode. They shared an update with fans about what they’ve been up to, which included a lucrative new job that they can do together. Keep scrolling below to find out more about Charlie’s job and how he makes a living!

