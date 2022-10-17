Read full article on original website
WKTV
Food drive for The Utica Food Pantry has begun
UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry is being held from Oct. 17 until Nov. 15. Anyone who wants to donate should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
WKTV
Hemstrought's in-house bread is back
UTICA, N.Y. -- For the first time in many years Hemstrought’s, famous for their half-moons, will be baking bread in-house again. Hemstrought's bread, once a local household staple, is back. At one time, there were 11 locations but the company sold. They closed stores and then sold again. But, the 100 year old recipe box has remained for a century now! The box contained recipes sating back to 1923.
WKTV
Coats for women, girls available at Utica Rescue Mission giveaway event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be coats, hoodies, hats and gloves available, but limited to one...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
WKTV
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec, 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
Rome Police Offer Friendly Reminder With Street Parking Change Coming
Rome Police are reminding city residents about an upcoming seasonal change in parking policy. Beginning on November 1, overnight parking on city streets is prohibited between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The overnight restriction is in place through March 31. Overnight parking in Rome is allowed between...
WNYT
Man thanks team at Albany Med for saving life during COVID
A Syracuse-area man thanked the Albany Medical Center doctors and nurses who saved his life from COVID. He was kept alive by an ECMO machine – which oxygenates blood outside the body – along with other very specialized lifesaving measures. He also needed a lung transplant. Yager was...
WKTV
15th annual "Stuff The Bus" coming soon
UTICA, N.Y. – The start of the 15th annual Stuff The Buss Campaign is only weeks away. The initiative was created in 2008 to help children in the Mohawk Valley, who have a less fortunate financial circumstance, have a happy holiday season. Over the last 15 years, more than...
WKTV
Utica Curling Club providing classes
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Curling Club will be providing a Curling School for anyone who would like to learn how to play the sport. The school will provide information and on ice instruction regarding delivery, sweeping, strategy, rules and etiquette. No experience in necessary and all equipment is provided. All participants need to bring is a pair of sneakers and warm, loose clothing.
WKTV
SUV crashes into ditch off Southside Road in Frankfort; driver taken to hospital
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a ditch off Southside Road in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Officials say the driver was heading east when he swerved off of the road and hit...
WKTV
Recue Mission taking donations for coat give-away
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a limit of 1 coat, 1 hoodie, 1 hat and...
WKTV
MVCC students tour Danfoss, manufacturing plant
UTICA, N.Y. – October is Manufactoring Month and to take part, MVCC students were treated to a tour of a local electronics manufacturing plant, Tuesday. Semikron-Danfoss, located in Marcy, gave the college students the chance to see firsthand, how the plant manufacturers silicon carbide power modules that are used in electric cars and airplanes.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
cnycentral.com
New additions coming to Lights on the Lake
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Despite Halloween being two weeks away, Onondaga County is already preparing for the Christmas season. County leaders joined Galaxy Media on Wednesday to announce what’s ahead for the 33rd season of Lights on the Lake. CNY Central is a media partner for this annual event...
cnyhomepage.com
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
WKTV
Bike and sewing machine collection in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace, is having a used bike and sewing machine collection on Oct. 29. Anyone with a bicycle in repairable condition or portable sewing machine in working condition is urged to drop off along will a suggested donation to cover the shipping charges. All cash and material donations are fully deductible and a receipt will be provided at the time of donation.
cnyhomepage.com
Adopt dogs at Stevens-Swan for 1/2 price through October
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – October is ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog Month’ and Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society is celebrating with discounts on adoption fees. For the entire month of October, Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society is offering ½ price on adoptions. The offer will officially end on 10/29.
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
