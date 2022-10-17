LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Ramsey has covered a lot of ground in his football career, and now he's even finding his way into his opponents' pocket. After winning a national championship at Florida State, the fleet-footed defensive back is now a three-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring from the Rams. He plays a key role on every level of Los Angeles' defense in the bespoke “Star” position, putting him in man-to-man coverage, in zone protection and in a run-stopping capacity from play to play.

