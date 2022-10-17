Read full article on original website
After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
ESPN
MIAMI -- Despite not playing football for nearly two weeks, Tua Tagovailoa impressed Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel with his focus when he returned to the practice field last week. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the Dolphins' next two games. McDaniel said...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday he was unconscious after being thrown to the ground during a September 29 game and doesn't remember what happened to him immediately after his head struck the turf.
SkySports
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
profootballnetwork.com
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions.
ESPN
MIAMI -- Speaking Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a concussion on Sept. 29, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he remembers most of that night but lost consciousness after a hit that sent him to a hospital. He was concussed in Miami's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in...
numberfire.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
Citrus County Chronicle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Engram needed a break from New York. The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end spent the first five years of his NFL career in the Big Apple, playing for the Giants. It was overwhelming at times, especially during the four seasons that followed a stellar rookie year in which he caught 64 passes for 722 yards and six touchdowns.
Citrus County Chronicle
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have both been surprising this season — for different reasons. The Bengals — last year's AFC champions — dropped their first two games and had to come from behind again to beat New Orleans last week to get to 3-3.
Citrus County Chronicle
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers' face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.
MIAMI GARDENS — How many concussions has Tua Tagovailoa had in his lifetime? "I don't know," Tua said Wednesday. "I don't know." Tagovailoa said that the whole strapped-to-a-gurney-transported-to-a-Cincinnati-hospital-thing wasn't particularly scary...
Citrus County Chronicle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bradley Cooper has yet to win an Oscar. The Philadelphia Eagles fan even fell short after he was nominated for a movie in which he played, well, a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Whatever. Plenty of actors have Oscars and Cooper should have productive years ahead to win...
Citrus County Chronicle
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Ramsey has covered a lot of ground in his football career, and now he's even finding his way into his opponents' pocket. After winning a national championship at Florida State, the fleet-footed defensive back is now a three-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring from the Rams. He plays a key role on every level of Los Angeles' defense in the bespoke “Star” position, putting him in man-to-man coverage, in zone protection and in a run-stopping capacity from play to play.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) at Baylor (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2) Line: Baylor by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
