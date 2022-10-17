Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
Man wanted in deaths of 4 dismembered Oklahoma men arrested in Florida
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice...
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
cenlanow.com
Springfield woman accused of shaking baby
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield woman was arrested after she allegedly shook a baby, according to Springfield police. The extent of the baby’s injuries was not released. However, police said they were contacted last week by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center about a baby possibly being shaken by.
Police say Alabama man shot at neighbor’s house following Crimson Tide’s Tennessee loss
Florence police arrested a man Saturday after investigators say he shot at his neighbor’s house following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Ricky Franks Jr., 33, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building. According to WAFF, police say Franks was involved...
Pensacola woman arrested in Mississippi, allegedly kidnapped 2 children
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is being brought back from Mississippi and will be charged for kidnapping a two-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Pensacola police officers. Alyana Gulley, 22, will be charged with two counts of kidnapping once back in Pensacola, according to officers. Officers issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday, saying […]
wvtm13.com
Marcus Spanevelo faces new Alabama charge in Cassie Carli death
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St. Clair County's district attorney has filed an abuse of a corpse charge against Marcus Spanevelo, linked to ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli. On Monday, Lyle Harmon said, "First and Foremost, our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Cassie Carli. Currently, a massive investigation into Cassie Carli’s death is ongoing and involves three states and their respective state agencies. These agencies continue to work tirelessly with each other for the common goal of justice."
WAFF
Attorney General Marshall announced the conviction of Lawrence Co. stalker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that a Lawrence County man’s conviction was affirmed by the Alabama Court of Appeals. William Latham. 71 was convicted on February 3 for first-degree aggravated stalking of his former wife in Lawrence County Circuit Court. According to evidence from...
North Alabama community organizations write letter calling for prison reform & marijuana decriminalization
Several North Alabama organizations are calling on Governor Kay Ivey, the state legislature and local governments to address issues in Alabama's current prison system.
cenlanow.com
Safety tips: Driving with deer in Louisiana
MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Cooler temperatures are a prime time for deer to be on the move. Dusk and dawn are the times that deer are mostly seen, which is also the hardest times of the day to spot them. Louisiana State Police gave us tips to stay safe while driving now that deer are on the move.
Crash on Mississippi interstate involving two tractor-trailers results in one death, another person sent to hospital
A crash late Tuesday night involving two tractor-trailers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has resulted in one death. One other person involved in the wreck was sent to the hospital. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that the crash happened shortly before midnight in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10...
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
cenlanow.com
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF). Tabitha Verdine, 39, faces a simple arson charge, according to LDAF. LDAF said that Verdine set several fires...
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
cenlanow.com
Study: Louisiana is one of the deadliest states to drive in. See the top 10 here.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wherever you are, there is always a risk when you get behind the wheel. A study conducted by personal injury lawyers We Win broke down the top 10 deadliest states to drive in and Louisiana was on it. According to the study, Louisiana ranks as...
WLOX
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Department of Corrections says prison inmate strike is over
The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Monday afternoon that all inmate work stoppages have ended. Inmates at Alabama prison facilities went on strike Sept. 26. Read more about why HERE. The department said all facilities now will return to normal operations including regular meal service, regular inmate movement, and inmate...
WSFA
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
WAFF
More on impact Spencer's case had on Alabama's prison system
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Cotaco Junior High students visit rocket plant in Decatur. Updated: 20 hours ago. More than 70 students visited the aerospace company Beyond Gravity to learn more...
Two Alabama Dollar General stores face OSHA fines for dirty, unsafe areas, feds say
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and...
Comments / 0