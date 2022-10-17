ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, FL

WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Alabama child torture suspect caught in California

A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cenlanow.com

Springfield woman accused of shaking baby

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield woman was arrested after she allegedly shook a baby, according to Springfield police. The extent of the baby’s injuries was not released. However, police said they were contacted last week by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center about a baby possibly being shaken by.
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman arrested in Mississippi, allegedly kidnapped 2 children

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is being brought back from Mississippi and will be charged for kidnapping a two-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Pensacola police officers.  Alyana Gulley, 22, will be charged with two counts of kidnapping once back in Pensacola, according to officers.  Officers issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday, saying […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wvtm13.com

Marcus Spanevelo faces new Alabama charge in Cassie Carli death

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St. Clair County's district attorney has filed an abuse of a corpse charge against Marcus Spanevelo, linked to ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli. On Monday, Lyle Harmon said, "First and Foremost, our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Cassie Carli. Currently, a massive investigation into Cassie Carli’s death is ongoing and involves three states and their respective state agencies. These agencies continue to work tirelessly with each other for the common goal of justice."
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
cenlanow.com

Safety tips: Driving with deer in Louisiana

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Cooler temperatures are a prime time for deer to be on the move. Dusk and dawn are the times that deer are mostly seen, which is also the hardest times of the day to spot them. Louisiana State Police gave us tips to stay safe while driving now that deer are on the move.
LOUISIANA STATE
AL.com

Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
BESSEMER, AL
cenlanow.com

$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF). Tabitha Verdine, 39, faces a simple arson charge, according to LDAF. LDAF said that Verdine set several fires...
STARKS, LA
WLOX

Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
GULFPORT, MS
WAAY-TV

Alabama Department of Corrections says prison inmate strike is over

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Monday afternoon that all inmate work stoppages have ended. Inmates at Alabama prison facilities went on strike Sept. 26. Read more about why HERE. The department said all facilities now will return to normal operations including regular meal service, regular inmate movement, and inmate...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

More on impact Spencer's case had on Alabama's prison system

Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Cotaco Junior High students visit rocket plant in Decatur. Updated: 20 hours ago. More than 70 students visited the aerospace company Beyond Gravity to learn more...
ALABAMA STATE

