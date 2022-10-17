Read full article on original website
WLOX
Deputies fatally shoot armed barricade suspect in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting involving an armed barricade suspect and Lafayette County deputies. Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says around 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. Before arriving on the scene, they...
WLOX
Dynamic Daniels, LSU, roar back on No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels the...
