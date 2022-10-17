Read full article on original website
Fauci Lied
2d ago
No but since the Socialists control the narrative, they will make it seem they can.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-inRoger MarshOak Harbor, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
EPA Sends $36 Million for Puget Sound Cleanup–Where’s WA State?
For a number of years Puget Sound has been plagued by sewage and other pollutants leaked, dumped, or seeping into its waters, but Gov. Inslee and the state have done little about it. EPA grants $36 million for Puget Sound cleanup. According to information released by Bill Dunbar of the...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
KUOW
Washington is ripe for solar energy development. But where should it go?
Central and Eastern Washington are the sunniest areas of the state, with several large solar farms already in place. But as the energy grid undergoes a transition to completely cut out fossil fuels, some areas want to pump the brakes on quick solar development. "The amount of renewables we need...
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
Watch wildfire smoke obscure foothills in Bellingham
This time-lapsed video condenses 40 minutes just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
New trial program asks ships coming into the Puget Sound to slow down for whales
SEATTLE — Some commercial vessels will soon take part in a voluntary "trial slowdown” under the umbrella of Quiet Sound, a program working to better understand and mitigate the impacts of shipping on Southern Resident killer whales. “The Southern Residents are fish eaters which means they use echolocation...
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Western Front
BRIEF: Northwest fires rage on, Bellingham air quality worsens
Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
KUOW
Disappointed inner tubers and beat-up salmon: observations from a dry year
This summer was Washington’s driest on record, as measured at Sea-Tac. Early October usually brings rain, but not this year. All over Western Washington, rivers are setting new records for low flow. In October, Snoqualmie Falls is crowded with tourists hoping to see the majestic waterfall thundering back to...
'Inspansion': With no room to build out, Sea-Tac Airport is building upward
SEATTLE — It’s always a rush at the airport, from parking to getting through security. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has grown exponentially when it comes to passengers. “It reflects the growth that’s taking place in the region which is a good thing,” said Managing Director of Aviation at...
KOMO News
Western Washington has worst air quality in the world, how long will it last?
The worst air quality in the entire world is here in western Washington as of Wednesday evening. Seattle has the worst air quality in the world, according to iqair.com. Portland, Ore., ranks number five in the world. Not a crowning achievement to celebrate, for sure. The record-shattering warmth and dry...
Here's what experts say are the impacts of exposure to unhealthy air quality
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality is unhealthy for everyone, but especially sensitive groups. Multiple wildfires in the Cascades caused unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties on Wednesday. Edwin Staples bikes upwards of 12 miles a day to work, and can’t escape the recent...
Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”
As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska. “It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date...
KOMO News
Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
KUOW
Snow is returning to Western Washington
After experiencing one of the hottest days on record for October, snow will start falling in the mountains in Western Washington this weekend. Yes, snow!. The National Weather service says snow levels will drop between 3,000-4,000 feet Saturday night through Sunday morning. That means higher elevations in the Cascade Mountains will receive some fresh ice. We could see some flakes flying around places like Stevens Pass, Mount Baker, and Paradise. The Olympics are also expected to see snow.
Washington eyes stricter mask rule for outdoor workers
All outdoor workers are sensitive to wildfire smoke, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, which plans to lower the threshold for requiring smoke-filtering masks. Under emergency rules, workers this year had to wear respirators when the Air Quality Index hit 550, far worse than the 301 that...
KXRO.com
New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington
New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
KUOW
Why haven't firefighters 'put out' the Bolt Creek fire?
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to smolder 14,000 acres of forest near Skykomish, on the northern edge of Highway 2. The exact cause of the human-sparked fire remains under investigation. It's been 39 days since the fire started burning. Some residents are asking firefighters: Why haven't they put it out?
Comments / 18