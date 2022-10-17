Hey y'all! My name is Kevin and I am the owner/operator over at Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness as well as a personal trainer/coach here!. I just wanted to introduce myself and let folks know I recently had availability for 1-2 more personal training clients open up throughout the week! If you are looking for a really fun/intense workout, want to pick up a new hobby, need to release a little stress, or learn how to defend yourself, feel free to shoot me a dm or call/text me at (540) 315-3231 to see how I can help YOU achieve YOUR health and fitness goals to close out the 2022 year! I would love to answer any questions you have to see if we'd be a good fit to train together! I hope to hear from some of y'all soon!

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO