Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
The Independent

Black artist sues Manhattan hotel staff for calling him homeless in ‘traumatic’ case of racial profiling

A Black artist has accused a Manhattan hotel of subjecting him to racial profiling and verbal abuse while he was a guest there. In a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights filed on Monday, artist Kahlil Robert Irving said he was staying at New York’s High Line Hotel on 22 January when a manager and another member of the staff barged into his room and started abusing him, reported Hyperallergic, a publication that focuses on art and culture.“To state the obvious: As a twenty-nine year old Black man, it was highly traumatic to be confronted...
TheDailyBeast

Court Hears Oscar-Winner Paul Haggis Used His Fame to Prey on Women

Embattled Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis was painted by prosecutors as a serial predator who used his power to “manipulate” vulnerable young women.Haggis’ sexual assault trial got underway at a New York City courthouse this morning. The filmmaker appeared in court alongside his defense attorneys in a black suit and gray tie as opening statements began shortly after 10 a.m.Attorneys for Haleigh Breest, the former publicist suing Haggis for allegedly raping her in 2013, opened the trial by framing the Canadian film mogul as a “powerful” and manipulative” serial predator who “doesn’t stop when women say no.”“Mr. Haggis used his storytelling...
