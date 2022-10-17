ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas

Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election. The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Former President Trump to speak in Nueces County this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Days before the start of early voting and former President Donald Trump will make his way to Robstown for a Save American Rally this weekend. The event will take place at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown Saturday evening. Local Republican party chair Barbie...
ROBSTOWN, TX
checkoutdfw.com

How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.

One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Texas schools are asking parents if they'd like their child's DNA to be stored on file to make it easier to ID them in the event of an emergency - like an Uvalde-style massacre

Public school districts across Texas have begun handing out DNA identification kits to families that could help identify their children in 'emergencies,' just months after 19 students were killed inside an elementary school in the Lone Star State. After the shooting in Uvalde in May, parents lined up for hours...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Greg Abbott's 'crime' ad seeks to capitalize on Black death

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s political views often seem to make far more sense in his own mind than they do once he utters them aloud. That’s the case with a campaign ad he released Tuesday, which features a Black mother whose son was allegedly killed by a man who was released from jail on bond. It's an attempt, of course, to stoke fears about crime and associate them with Democrats.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy