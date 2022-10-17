Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
KSAT 12
State Sen. Gutierrez, Uvalde parents call for DPS director to resign after ex-trooper hired by district
The head of the state’s top law enforcement agency is being asked to resign after one of his troopers under investigation for her response to the May 24 shooting was later hired by the Uvalde CISD. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the families of the Robb Elementary School victims...
Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas
Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
Willie Nelson Delivers Emotional Message To Uvalde Victim's Parents
The music legend spoke out at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.
Trump returns to Texas, which GOP leaders will speak at Saturday rally?
Texas' top Republican leader, Gov. Greg Abbott, will not be in attendance at the rally, as he will be out of town for a pre-planned trip.
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
KHOU
Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election. The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.
West Texas congressional race heating up
Though Texas' 23rd Congressional District stretches from West Texas to San Antonio, several rural counties in between have lost population or grown very little, according to the last census.
What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton among guest speakers
Donald Trump is coming to South Texas for a rally on Saturday, just days before early voting starts in the midterm elections. In an advisory, Trump said he is holding the rally to "advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters" and highlight candidates. Five high-profile guest speakers are set to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
Here is the schedule of events for former President Trump's 'Save America' rally in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump will be in Robstown Saturday, Oct. 22 for a "Save America" rally before the November elections. If you want to attend the event, you must register and have a ticket. You can register on Trump's website here. You can only register for one ticket per mobile phone number.
KIII TV3
Former President Trump to speak in Nueces County this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Days before the start of early voting and former President Donald Trump will make his way to Robstown for a Save American Rally this weekend. The event will take place at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown Saturday evening. Local Republican party chair Barbie...
checkoutdfw.com
How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.
One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
Texas schools are asking parents if they'd like their child's DNA to be stored on file to make it easier to ID them in the event of an emergency - like an Uvalde-style massacre
Public school districts across Texas have begun handing out DNA identification kits to families that could help identify their children in 'emergencies,' just months after 19 students were killed inside an elementary school in the Lone Star State. After the shooting in Uvalde in May, parents lined up for hours...
MSNBC
Greg Abbott's 'crime' ad seeks to capitalize on Black death
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s political views often seem to make far more sense in his own mind than they do once he utters them aloud. That’s the case with a campaign ad he released Tuesday, which features a Black mother whose son was allegedly killed by a man who was released from jail on bond. It's an attempt, of course, to stoke fears about crime and associate them with Democrats.
Kacey Musgraves' Beto O'Rourke Support Key Sign in Gov's Race: Strategist
Texas candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke gained points from Gen Z earlier this month thanks to an onstage endorsement from pop prince Harry Styles. The Democrat earned another star-powered nod on Sunday—this time from country queen Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves, a Lone Star State native, was performing in central Texas...
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
Comments / 5